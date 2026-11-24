The scale of 24 November sets the 20 litres of petrol 95 at 2,242,000 Lebanese pounds. The gas oil and the gas cylinder are too. The price details and two examples show the effect on a full, without prejudging the next electricity bill of subscribers to private generators.

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Fuel prices are falling in Lebanon on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The 20 liters of 95 octane gasoline are increasing to 2,242,000 Lebanese pounds, 49,000 pounds less than Friday. Gas oil drops by 48,000 pounds per 20 litres, while the price of the gas bottle is announced at 1,625,000 pounds.

The prices of 24 November, product by product

According to the scale relayed by the National Information Agency, the 20 litres of 95 petrol now cost LL 2,242,000, compared with LL 2,291,000 on 20 November. Gasoline 98 amounts to LL 2,260,000 per 20 litres, compared with LL 2,309,000. Gas oil drops to LL 2,397,000 per 20 litres, compared to LL 2,445,000. The published price for a gas bottle is LL 1,625,000.

The dispatch announces a reduction of LL 12,000 for gas. The two prices published, LL 1,636,000 on 20 November and LL 1,625,000 on 24 November, give a difference of LL 11,000. The amount to be retained in the new scale is the amount indicated for the bottle, i.e. LL 1,625,000.

What the drop represents at the pump

For 40 litres of 95 petrol, the new reference price is LL 4,484,000, compared to LL 4,582,000 on Friday. The difference is LL 98,000, for the 95 as for the 98. For a purchase of 60 litres of diesel, the calculation gives LL 7,191,000, compared with LL 7,335,000, or LL 144,000 less than the same amount.

These comparisons relate to a purchase at the price indicated. They do not allow for a reduction in the invoice of a private generator, whose pricing is subject to a separate scale.

Photo archive: an old petrol pump in Jounieh, image published in March 2022. It does not show the current rates. © Libnanews.

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