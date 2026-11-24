The Lebanese press on 24 November 2026 examines options for the South after UNIFIL’s mandate, reactions to Joseph Aoun’s speech and telecommunications reform. The newspapers also follow the investigations of Qaa and Jdeideh, the discussions on the deposits and the return of the marathon to central Beirut. The review finally reviews the tributes to Georges Khodr and the follow-up to the climate conference of Antalya.

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On the front page: South Lebanon between the end of the mandate and the return of the inhabitants

31 December does not mark the departure of all peacekeepers

The fate of southern Lebanon after UNIFIL dominates the Lebanese front on 24 November 2026. Annahar puts his diplomatic consultations at the top of his national edition. Ad Diyar points out on the same day that five weeks still separate Lebanon from the deadline. The official calendar distinguishes between two stages: the operations of the current mandate end on 31 December 2026, and then commence the withdrawal, which is to take place within the following year. The temporary retention of personnel during this phase therefore does not mean that the mission continues under the same conditions. Nothing in this time frame shall abrogate resolution 1701.

This distinction counts in border villages. The departure of a unit, the transfer of a site to the Lebanese army and the disappearance of an international monitoring capability are not equivalent facts. In its communication of 20 November, UNIFIL clarified that some ongoing movements were not the start of the planned drawdown in 2027. New shots and a strike were reported by the National Information Agency on 24 November in the Nabatiyah area, including Kfar Tebnit, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Meyfadoun. The dispatches did not give any results. Post-FINUL deals do not mean that the ground situation is already stabilized.

Debel’s case is not about the date of a video

Al Araby Al Jadeed returns on 24 November on the visit of an Israeli military spokesman to a public school in Debel and the Lebanese condemnation following the broadcast of the images. The video was made public on the occasion of independence; The filming, according to the municipality, was about a month ago and had not been coordinated in advance with the school management. Both dates should not be confused. The government and the Ministry of Education challenged the use of students in military communication. The municipality, for its part, defended the right of the inhabitants to remain in their village without this choice being equated with an approval of occupation.

Lebanese politics: what Joseph Aoun’s speech does not cut

State authority at the centre of the debate

In its edition of November 24, 2026, Al Joumhouriya read Joseph Aoun’s speech for Independence as the definition of a new stage. The daily insists on the choice of place to speak, near a memorial of the evacuation of foreign troops. The symbol accompanies the presidential argument: the sustainable protection of the country requires state institutions. The scene is not worth announcing an Israeli withdrawal schedule or agreeing on how the state alone will exercise military authority.

Al Akhbar preferred another reading on 24 November: a political break between the President and Hezbollah, with possible consequences for his relations with Nabih Berri. On the same day, Al Liwa described a gap between the actors on arms and negotiations. A relationship presented as broken by a newspaper remains its interpretation. The separate facts are the public positions, the institutional channels that still exist and the actions that could change them. The opening or closing of one of these channels cannot be inferred from a press title.

Statements: Reactions to Independence’s Speech

Al Binaa gathered on November 24, 2026 several responses to Joseph Aoun’s speech. Ali al-Khatib, Vice-President of the Shiite Higher Council, believes that the Presidency should speak on behalf of all Lebanese. The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, affirms that his country respects Lebanese sovereignty and challenges the Israeli military presence and attacks. However, these positions are presented together in different ways: one from a Lebanese religious authority, the other from a foreign government. They do not constitute a common institutional response and do not change the UNIFIL calendar.

In Ad Diyar of 24 November, MP Simon Abi Ramia presented Resolution 1701 as the reference for a possible international presence and considered that the French approach had led to changes in the exchanges with Washington. This is his assessment. In order to compare this reading at the end of the discussions, a formal draft will be required that indicates who is mandated, what tasks are assigned to the mission and how it reports on incidents, not just a statement of principle.

Diplomacy: several formats under study, no successor designated

For Annahar of 24 November 2026, contacts on the international presence in the South continue in a climate of concern. On the same day, Ad Diyar mentioned initiatives and pressures from several capitals. This is not a joint decision. An observation mission, training teams and a multinational force do not offer the same means on the ground. In the first case, the first issue is to identify and transmit. In the other two, the mandate, funding, command and relations with the Lebanese Army remain to be clarified. The role of the Beirut authorities is not limited to choosing a foreign formula: their agreement and deployment capabilities will affect the transition.

In Parliament, a consultative meeting was held at 11 a.m. on 24 November between the Lebanese Foreign Affairs Committee and a delegation from the French National Assembly. The agenda was on political and diplomatic developments and parliamentary cooperation. This framework is not confused with the deliberations of the Security Council or the adoption of an operational mandate. On the other hand, it makes it possible to identify an official channel, distinct from exchanges which are reported only by anonymous sources.

International Policy: Washington and Doha, Benghazi and Antalya

Texts signed in Washington, no agreement announced on Iran

Al Araby Al Jadeed and Al Sharq Al Awsat, in their November 24, 2026 editions, place the talks in Washington of the Prime Minister of Qatar in the context of tensions with Iran. The eighth session of the Qatar-United States strategic dialogue was well held the day before. According to the Qatari official report, both delegations signed a partnership in artificial intelligence and a memorandum of understanding on the processing of critical minerals. These are the two established announcements. They do not demonstrate the resumption of direct talks with Tehran or the financing of new facilities. Warnings to American and Iranian officials remain statements, not an operational schedule.

In Benghazi, separating the claim from the balance sheet

Al Sharq Al Awsat and Al Quds Al Arabi return on 24 November to the events off Benghazi. The Ukrainian services claimed the destruction of Russian corvette Merkuriy and a strike on a second ship. This statement confirms the existence of the claim. It is not enough to independently establish each damage, the destination of the second building or all the circumstances of the Russian presence in the port. The reactions of the authorities in eastern Libya and the images broadcast answer different questions. The first concerns the status of this presence; the seconds, when authenticated and localized, document what was visible at a specific time.

At COP31, the lack of a general text does not erase technical decisions

In its international edition of November 24, 2026, Annahar questions the failure of negotiations in Antalya. Al Sharq Al Awsat addresses the same day the positions defended during the conference. The UN Secretariat distinguishes between the lack of agreement on the major decisions taken by the Conference Presidency and progress on adaptation, financing and fair transition. For the countries exposed, it remains to be seen what these decisions actually fund. A missing final declaration does not stop all existing projects; Conversely, a technical decision does not guarantee the disbursement of funds to a particular country.

Economy: the separation of assets is at the heart of the Ogero case

What the proposal would retain in the public sector

In its national edition of November 24, 2026, Annahar presents a text in preparation that would separate strategic assets from commercial activities in telecommunications. According to the daily newspaper, Jihad al-Samad is considering presenting the proposal on Thursday. In this version, Ogero would retain its legal existence and responsibility for infrastructure such as subsea cable landing points and certain public networks. Lebanon Telecom would assume the business, investment and operating functions. An inventory should also specify the division of assets between entities. It is neither a decided transfer nor a stoppage of a service.

The project would reserve at least 61% of Lebanon Telecom’s capital and voting rights to the State. Annahar estimates that approximately 2,010 people are employed, including 870 daily workers. The device described by the newspaper would allow them to stay at Ogero or join the new company, unlike other automatic transfer proposals. The status of the employer, seniority, pensions and the origin of the necessary funds remain separate issues. The vote on a credit for Ogero is not enough to adopt this future division of roles.

Gas oil expected in Zahrani, a prospect in Tripoli

Al Sharq reports on 24 November that a first unit of the Deir Ammar power plant was reconnected the previous day after difficulties in supplying diesel fuel. The newspaper announces for 25 November the arrival of a ship at the Zahrani terminal. On the date of issue, this is a planned arrival. A partial reconnection and the arrival of a vessel does not allow us to deduct the feeding hours that each region will receive. Production then depends on the actual delivery, stock and condition of the units involved.

In Al Liwa of 24 November 2026, the Tripoli Special Economic Zone appears in a different file. The visit of its president to Saudi port authority Mawani opens up an exchange on logistical opportunities. However, its scope depends on what will be signed, funded and executed. The existing port, the special economic zone and future business plans are not interchangeable. At this stage, the meeting reported by the daily does not document a commitment to invest or a timetable for construction.

Deposits and State aids: different stages of decision-making

Annahar reported on November 24, 2026 that the Governor of the Bank of Lebanon, Karim Suaid, discussed the principles of financial reorganization and deposit processing in Washington. The newspaper refers to work on the calendar. This does not correspond to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a vote or a return date. For depositors, the determining factors will include the distribution of losses and the actual mobilisation of funds.

Ad Diyar reviews loans and financing frameworks related to reconstruction, social protection and digitization on the same day. For the reconstruction programme, the World Bank states that the $1 billion framework includes an approved initial funding of $250 million. However, the balance is not met and the approval of these 250 million does not mean that they were all paid. To monitor each project, a distinction must be made between the authority that authorizes the appropriation, the effective date and the expenditure incurred.

On agricultural trade, Ad Diyar reports a meeting between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq, as well as the prospect announced by the Lebanese Minister of certification of the quality of certain cargoes from April 2027. A certification does not mean the abolition of customs duties or automatic authorization of entry. The expected change will depend on the list of outputs, the cost of monitoring and the recognition of documents by each country.

Rates and harvests: do not confuse project, price and observed effect

Nida Al Watan of 24 November 2026 reports that the Managing Director of Electricity of Lebanon, Nassib Nasr, refers to tariff modulation routes and a link to the cost of fuel. It is not a new tariff that has come into effect. Possible indexation would require knowledge of the formula, the reference period and how it affects subscribers. An example of an interview calculation is not an invoice.

The same daily gives the floor to farmers in Akkar who talk about price pressure and seasonal competition. Their testimony points to an income problem. They are not enough to attribute a price drop to a single factor. The price paid on the farm, the wholesale price and the retailer price must be distinguished, as must the volumes harvested, imported and actually sold.

Justice: distinguishing procedural acts and evidence

Qaa and Jdeideh, two separate investigations

Al Quds Al Arabi of 24 November 2026 deals on the same page of the investigation into the explosives seized in Qaa and the aftermath of an escape in Jdeideh. The proximity of the two accounts does not reflect a link between business. In Qaa, the army’s initial statement reported approximately 264 kilograms seized and three arrests. Subsequent information bringing the number of inquiries to five comes from reported sources, not from the same communication. Neither the seizure nor the number of arrests reveal the identity of a sponsor. Jdeideh’s case concerns an escape and subsequent research, as well as possible responsibilities in the custody of detainees. The newspaper reports that six people have been taken over, without this figure alone being worth concluding on responsibilities.

On another scale, Al Sharq issued a notice of execution on 24 November for a court sale in Ras Beirut. The opinion referred to a proceeding initiated in 2014 and a thirteenth attempt announced on 15 December at 10:00. These evidences attest to what appears on the notice, not the future hearing or the outcome of the sale. Nor does such a publication confirm that a property was awarded or that a decision on the merits was taken that day.

Ad Diyar reproduces on 24 November the reasons for a judgment of 15 November in the indictment chamber of Mount Lebanon. In the case under review, the judges dismissed a defence argument based on the general amnesty. According to their reported reasoning, the exclusion of intentional homicide also applies to his attempt. This decision concerns the possibility of continuing the action. It does not issue a final conviction of the facts or a general amendment to the law.

Al Akhbar examines on 24 November 2026 a market which the daily presents as granted on a voluntary basis for the production of residence permits. It raises questions about the use of this procedure and the role of the companies mentioned. The contract, its data protection clauses and administrative justification are the necessary documents to decide. The report itself does not establish any transfer of data to a third party or infringement, and the amounts of other contracts do not constitute the price of the latter.

Society: Hospitalization and control of crèches

A hospital cover whose perimeter is important

On November 24, 2026, Ad Diyar issued a circular from the Ministry of Health concerning Lebanese people without any other guarantee body. The newspaper reports that 100 per cent of hospital acts approved in public hospitals are covered. He cites, inter alia, neonatal deliveries and intensive care. This rate covers a defined plan and benefits. It is not confused with the unconditional assumption of an invoice in any institution. The modalities of private hospitals, the eligibility of the patient and the admission circuit should be examined separately.

A proposal for inspections of crèches

Al Akhbar resumed work on a proposal on crèches, tabled in September 2025 by MP Bilal Abdallah. The daily reports that the text has been reviewed by the Commissions on the Health and Rights of Women and Children. It covers opening conditions, inspections and possible actions after an incident. The issue is also a matter of competence: health, education and social affairs are not involved in the same stages. A proposal discussed in committee does not change the obligations of a crèche or the procedures of a family.

Culture: Georges Khodr’s work and Beirut meetings

A theologian who worked on the conditions of dialogue

Al Akhbar and Al Araby Al Jadeed pay tribute on 24 November 2026 to Georges Khodr, former Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan of Mount Lebanon, who died on 22 November at 103 years of age. The first relates to his commitment to intellectual life and the writings he leaves behind. Al Binaa insists on the same day on her place in the Arab cultural debate. Born in Tripoli, Georges Khodr participated in the foundation of the Orthodox Youth Movement in 1942. Part of his work concerned relations between Christians and Muslims. This dimension is read in its own texts and its exchanges with other thinkers, beyond the tributes of circumstance.

Philately as access to daily archives

Al Liwa presents the second philatelic exhibition of Beirut in Ashrafieh on 24 November. According to the organizers, the newspaper reports participations from more than ten countries and a presentation contest. These collections can document the circulation of mail, former administrative names and official imagery. However, a stamp must be distinguished from the actual date of an event on it. Visit details that are not confirmed by a public program are not included here.

In Noisy-le-Sec, a Lebanese memory awarded by the public

Annahar reports on 24 November the award of the public prize to Tilt at the Noisy-le-Sec Franco-Arab Film Festival. Directed by Sam Harfouch and Sylvaine Jenny, the short animated film returns to a childhood memory related to the war in Lebanon. The daily reports in a separate article about Majd Suaibi’s work on And then what?, a story of forced departure built around a sequence plan. The two projects do not have the same authors and the prizes reported for each are from different festivals.

In Lebanon, the Université Notre-Dame de Louaizé confirms in its programme the holding of its international film festival until 27 November. The sessions of 24 and 25 are part of this programming. In Ashrafieh, however, the above philatelic exhibition was held on 21 and 22 November. It therefore falls within the scope of the cultural report, not the possible exits on the 24th.

Sport: Marathon finds center of Beirut

Annahar, in its national and international versions of November 24, 2026, devotes an article to the return of the race to the heart of Beirut. Al Liwa and Al Sharq follow on the same day the preparation of the event, including the link with sports training and accreditations. The organiser confirms the date of Sunday, 29 November. The bibs are scheduled to be withdrawn from 24-28, from 3 to 10 p.m. in Antelias, and a five-kilometre advance exit is scheduled for Saturday at 7 a.m., Martyrs’ Square. For Sunday, the first departure was announced at 5:45 a.m. It does not match the start of all races.

The organisation’s programme separates parking instructions, routes and times from the tests. Motorists are encouraged not to park on the route from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m. This instruction does not mean that all streets in the centre will be closed throughout this period. The riders, guides and residents do not therefore need the same map: one must find its starting area, the other an access to the course, the third one a practical street.

Two basketball dates and a quarter of a beach football final

Al Akhbar of 24 November 2026 follows Asian qualifications at World Basketball 2027. The International Federation calendar places two meetings from Lebanon at the Nouhad Nawfal complex in Zouk Mikael: Japan on Thursday 26 November, then China on Sunday 29. The latter confrontation continued a series in which China had already defeated Lebanon by two points at the end of August. In another competition, Nida Al Watan on November 24 follows the Lebanese course in Thailand. The Asian Football Confederation confirms the Lebanese defeat 7 to 2 against Iran in group phase of the Continental Beach Football Championship. Lebanon nevertheless finished second in its group and was due to return to Bahrain in the quarter-final on 25 November in Thailand.

Technology: the reliability of a model is not just a score

Al Joumhouriya wonders on November 24, 2026 whether artificial intelligence can anticipate complications after an operation. The central issue is validation in a hospital other than the one that provided the data. A model can properly classify patients by risk level and still give misleading probabilities. Medical practices, patient profiles, and how records are entered may vary from institution to institution. Therefore, a tool evaluated in a study should not be presented as an aid already available to Lebanese patients.

In Al Sharq of 24 November, the channels for coordinating reports of computer incidents raise a similar question, but this time on the responsibility of the service. The project referred to involves the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the International Telecommunication Union and the Lebanese University. A coordination project is not proof of an operational centre. For victims of an incident, the concrete points to be checked are the existence of a public channel, the types of reports accepted and the follow-up that the body claims to be able to provide.

Personalities: Georgina Rizk, a crown in Lebanese archives

Annahar, in his national and international editions of November 24, 2026, looks back on the title of Miss Universe won by Georgina Rizk in 1971. Both versions repeat the same subject: they do not constitute two independent confirmations. The article belongs to the register of retrospective portrait, not of the actuality of the contests. He invites us to look at what the archives of the time show: the foreign cover of the event, its reception in Lebanon and the way the press presented the winner. The facts of the contest should not be confused with the narratives later built around this episode.

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