Canada launched its national real-time payment system on November 9, 2026. The network can offset and settle ongoing operations, but its access will progress in stages. Eight participants make up the initial group. Wealthsimple forecasts its new customer functions in 2027, while the migration of Interac transfers is due to begin in the first quarter. Common controls against the Bank of Canada’s fraud and oversight are accompanying this opening, which does not mean universal availability or new international corridor.

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Instant payments in Canada have had a new national infrastructure since Monday, November 9, 2026. Payments Canada has implemented its real-time payment system called Real-Time Rail in English. The network allows participating institutions to exchange, offset and settle ongoing transactions. However, its opening does not immediately make all accounts compatible: connections and services for customers will progress in stages.

Instant Payments in Canada: Network Opens

The Ottawa announcement concerns the operation of the inter-institutional circuit. The system can process operations 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It combines the transmission of payment with its clearing and settlement. The aim is to make the funds available without waiting for a next processing cycle.

Payments Canada owns and operates this infrastructure. The agency also manages Lynx, intended for high value payments, and the retail batch clearing system. The new network therefore adds a circuit to this set. Its launch does not announce the immediate cessation of other systems or the migration of all existing operations.

Eight start-up participants

The first group announced includes Wealthsimple, Questbank, Peoples Trust Company, Paramount Commerce, KOHO, DoBusiness.com, Digital Commerce Bank and Bank of America. This list brings together actors with different activities. It is not confused with that of all major Canadian banks.

Financial institutions, credit unions and payment service providers are the categories to use the network. Each participant must prepare its connection and the services it intends to offer. For an individual or enterprise, the institution that takes the account therefore remains the point of contact.

This distinction avoids frequent confusion: participating in an infrastructure does not mean immediately opening each functionality to the public. Products, interfaces and their timing are also the responsibility of institutions. National launch does not provide a single rate applicable to all their customers.

Wealthsimple plans new duties in 2027

Wealthsimple illustrates this gap between network opening and commercial deployment. The company confirmed its participation in the initial launch on 9 November. However, it states that it is currently testing the relevant features and expects their deployment in 2027.

It would therefore be incorrect to infer from this participation that all its users already have the new instant transfers between institutions. The company presents the reduction of deadlines as a benefit expected for individuals and professionals. Its announcements should specify the specific conditions of use.

Wealthsimple also claims direct access to settlement from the Bank of Canada, without having to go through an intermediary bank. This organisation concerns how the institution joins the system. It does not exempt from distinguishing the technical connection from the calendar of functions proposed in the accounts.

Migration of Interac transfers will spread

The launch programme includes several steps. In the fourth quarter of 2026, the first participants connected directly to the exchange device. The migration of Interac clearing and settlement is to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Other participants in this migration are expected to follow in the second quarter. The schedule is for the third quarter of 2027 to reach full volumes of participants in the first phases. These milestones remain deployment targets. They do not describe operations already transferred to the network.

Expected maturity Stage announced Fourth quarter 2026 Launch and first direct participants First quarter 2027 Early migration of Interac transfers Second quarter 2027 Arrival of additional participants Third quarter 2027 Full volume of the first phases

Payments Canada is retaining a gradual increase in risk control. Tests shall include performance, safety and the ability to withstand incidents. The organization targets availability for more than nine in ten Canadians in the first year after opening.

Four common tools against fraud

The speed of payments is accompanied by mandatory central controls. They complement the arrangements specific to each participant. The first allows to verify the identity associated with the beneficiary’s account before sending. The functionality announced at the launch is for personal accounts.

A second tool assigns a risk score to each transaction. He must help detect a suspicious operation prior to his authorization. A third brings together indicators and accounts already involved in confirmed fraud. The fourth consolidates alerts and information on fraud trends.

Interac ensures the technical operation of the system and provides these centralized services. The company also designed and built the network exchange device. Shared controls should facilitate coordination among participants, without replacing their own procedures.

These mechanisms reduce risks; They don’t guarantee their disappearance. The confirmation of a beneficiary, the evaluation of a transaction and the monitoring of fraud perform different functions. The launch does not constitute a promise of automatic repayment in case of fraud.

Bank of Canada oversees infrastructure

Governor Tiff Macklem has designated the network as an important payment system. This decision was announced on November 9, 2026. It is governed by the Payment Clearing and Settlement Act.

Payments Canada must meet central bank risk management standards. Controls must support system security and resilience. The network is also part of its resolution regime, designed to preserve essential services if infrastructure becomes unsustainable.

The Bank of Canada distinguishes this oversight from consumer protection, which falls outside this mandate. It invites victims of fraud to report the facts to their financial institution and to the Anti-Fraud Centre of Canada. Regulatory control of the network therefore does not replace the handling of individual disputes.

More precise information with each payment

Real-Time Rail uses ISO 20022 to organize financial messages. It allows more structured information to be associated with the transfer. This makes it easier for a company to reconcile a payment with the corresponding invoices, with fewer manual retrievings.

The common format facilitates exchanges between systems that use it. However, it does not create an operational international liaison alone. The November 9 Canadian launch announced no instant transfer service between Canada and Lebanon.

For users, the next useful announcements will be those of their establishment: opening date, eligible accounts, ceilings and fees. In the first quarter of 2027, the migration schedule foresees a new stage with the first Interac transfers compensated and settled on the network.

Computer illustration: laptop displaying code, photo of Libnanews archives, date not established. The screen shows neither Real-Time Rail nor a Canadian banking service. Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos.

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