The Senate voted on Monday, November 23, to impose full daily allowances for certain long-term conditions. The vote changes draft budget 2027, not the current rules. The amendment concerns replacement income during a work stoppage, not reimbursement of care.

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The Senate passed on Monday, November 23, an amendment to the 2027 Finance Bill that would remove the income tax exemption from the daily allowances paid for certain long-term illnesses. Senators approved this measure by 194 votes to 146. This is a vote on an article of the state budget, not the final adoption of a law.

An exemption that the Senate proposes to remove

The current law exempts the daily allowances paid by Social Security or Agricultural Social Mutuality for a condition requiring prolonged treatment and particularly costly care. The government had proposed to make half of these allowances taxable. By two identical amendments to section 2, senators retained their full inclusion in taxable income, according to the rules applicable to wages and salaries.

Full taxation means that all compensation would be included in the calculation of taxable income, not that the State would collect all of it. The measure also does not set a new schedule of reimbursements for long-term consultations or treatment. The vote is on the amounts that compensate for the loss of income during the work stoppage.

The revenue side is still under discussion

The National Assembly rejected the government’s draft budget on 4 November. The Senate has been reviewing its revenue component since November 20; The study of expenditure appropriations must follow. The vote on allowances thus establishes the wording adopted by senators at this stage. The project can still evolve in the following readings and the exemption provided for in the General Tax Code remains in force.

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