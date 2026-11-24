Lebanon faces Bahrain on Wednesday 25 November at noon, Beirut time, in the quarter-finals of the Asian Beach Football Cup. Two first group victories qualified the Lebanese. The winner will play the semifinal on Friday against Iran or Saudi Arabia in Phang Nga, Thailand. Lebanon won against Vietnam and Afghanistan before bowing to Iran. Bahrain won second place in its group by beating Iraq.

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Lebanon will face Bahrain on Wednesday 25 November in the quarterfinals of the Asian Beach Football Cup. The kick-off is set at 5 p.m. at the Ban Nam Khem Beach Arena in Phang Nga, Thailand, at noon in Beirut. The Lebanese selection finished second in his group and returned to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive edition.

Beach football: two wins called Lebanon

Lebanon built its qualification in its first two matches. He won 7–4 against Vietnam, then 5–0 against Afghanistan. These six points allowed him to remain second in Group B after his defeat on Monday against Iran, holding the title and first in the group. Against Afghanistan, goaltender Ali Hallal rejected several occasions before Lebanon took off at the end of the game. Captain Mohamad Merhi scored twice.

As the quarter approached, Ahmad El Khatib believes that the defeat against Iran did not undermine the group’s confidence. The player sees a balanced match and highlights Bahrain’s results in the first phase. It is no longer about managing a group ranking: the winner continues, the loser leaves the tournament.

Bahrain won its place against Iraq

Bahrain finished second in Group A behind Japan. Beat by the Japanese in their first game, the selection then won the shots against Thailand. She obtained her qualification by beating Iraq 1–0. So, like Lebanon, she took a quarter with two wins, but one of hers was played after the game time.

The competition calendar reserves the winner of Bahrain–Lebanon a semifinal Friday 27 November at noon, Beirut time. He will find there the winner of Iran–Saudi Arabia.

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