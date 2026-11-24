Five people were found dead on Monday in a dwelling in Kehl, Germany, near Strasbourg. Two seriously injured children were transferred to specialized institutions, including in France. The Offenburg police opened an investigation and did not establish the cause of death in their latest press release.

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Five people were found dead on Monday 23 November in a dwelling in Kehl, on the German bank of the Rhine, opposite Strasbourg. Two seriously injured children were evacuated to specialized institutions, including in France, said the Offenburg police. She didn’t announce the cause of death.

Firefighters checked other housing units

Help was called in the late morning. The first responders were unable to enter the housing immediately because of a possible presence of gas. Police report that one officer and one witness were slightly injured during the operation and were taken into hospital care. No other injuries were reported among the inhabitants of the same building.

An investigation to determine the cause of death

The criminal police, experts from the Regional Criminal Police Service and forensics were continuing their findings on Monday. In its last public point at 5 p.m. local time, the police confirmed that the two children had been transferred to specialized clinics, including in France. She did not indicate which French establishment had hosted them. The presence of gas during intervention is not sufficient to establish the cause of death. The investigation did not find an accident or a criminal act.

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