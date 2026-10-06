Bank Richelieu Monaco responds to revelations from Intelligence Online

Banque Richelieu Monaco reacts to information published on 5 October 2026 by Intelligence Online in the Riad Salamé case. The establishment refuses to confirm or invalidate the existence of a business relationship with a customer, invoking the professional secrecy provided for by Monegasque law. He claims to apply the applicable judicial measures and assets freezes, defends his three levels of internal control and reserves the possibility of prosecuting « insinuations » which, in his view, could damage his reputation.

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Banque Richelieu Monaco responded to information published on 5 October 2026 by Intelligence Online about the case of Riad Salamé. In a press release, the institution invokes professional secrecy under Monegasque law and refuses to confirm or deny the existence of a business relationship with any customer. The bank also claims to apply asset freeze measures and anti-money laundering obligations. Finally, it reserves the right to pursue the « insinuations » it considers likely to undermine its reputation.

Bank Richelieu Monaco took a stand after the publication of new information concerning the former Governor of the Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salamé. These revelations were published on October 5, 2026 byIntelligence Online, french media specialized in economic intelligence, networks of influence and international affairs.

Intelligence Online claims that a significant proportion of funds suspected of being diverted by the former governor were reportedly placed, from 2021, with Banque Richelieu Monaco. The media also reported transactions allegedly carried out through the institution following asset freeze measures.

These elements are attributed to Intelligence Online. They must be distinguished from the position now expressed by Banque Richelieu Monaco. The establishment shall not confirm or deny the existence of a business relationship with Riad Salamé or any other person likely to be affected by the published information.

Bank claims to apply assets freezes

One of the main elements of the communiqué concerns the application of judicial decisions and freezing measures.

Banque Richelieu Monaco claims to apply all the vigilance obligations laid down by the Monegasque regulations in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

It also states that the measures ordered by the judicial authorities are to be carried out « without delay ».

The bank adds that it applies the assets freeze measures applicable to it.

This statement responds to one of the sensitive points raised by information published by Intelligence Online. The media was particularly interested in operations that could have taken place after the adoption of measures concerning certain assets.

Banque Richelieu Monaco does not, however, respond by operation to reported items. Nor does it specify what measures might have affected the persons mentioned in the articles.

It makes a general response on compliance.

Three levels of internal oversight

Bank Richelieu Monaco also highlights its internal control organization.

The institution states that all its internal controls are based on three levels.

According to the bank, this organisation complements the arrangements for ensuring compliance with regulatory obligations. It must be able to verify their correct application.

These checks must also enable, according to the press release, any malfunctions to be detected and corrected.

Nor does the bank detail the three levels mentioned. In particular, it does not specify the departments responsible for each of them or their possible involvement in the operations mentioned by Intelligence Online.

This part of the communiqué therefore constitutes a presentation of the institution’s general control mechanism and not an individualised response to an account or transaction.

Information at the heart of the Riad Salamé case

The information published by Intelligence Online is part of the vast judicial and financial file surrounding Riad Salamé, who led the Bank of Lebanon for three decades, from 1993 to 2023.

For several years, the former Governor has been the subject of proceedings and investigations, including the origin and movement of large sums of money.

Investigations in several jurisdictions have led the authorities to examine bank accounts, companies and assets located in different European countries.

It is in this context that information about Banque Richelieu Monaco becomes particularly important.

The central point, however, does not cover all the proceedings concerning Riad Salamé. It concerns the bank’s response to the information published on possible business relationships and the application of freezing measures.

On this point, Banque Richelieu Monaco opposes professional secrecy when it comes to specific customers, but generally asserts that it applies the decisions of the authorities and the assets freezes that are enforceable against it.

The full press release of Banque Richelieu Monaco

We reproduce below,full and unchanged, the communiqué sent by Banque Richelieu Monaco :

Hello,

Banque Richelieu Monaco has read recent press articles about it.

The Bank shall be bound by the professional secrecy provided for by Monegasque law and by respect for the secrecy of judicial proceedings. It cannot therefore comment on the situation of any customer or confirm or invalidate the existence of any business relationship.

The Bank recalls that it applies all the vigilance obligations laid down in the Monegasque regulations in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. It shall implement without delay the measures ordered by the judicial authorities and the relevant assets freeze measures.

All of its internal controls are based on 3 levels and thus complement these devices to verify their correct application and even to detect and correct any malfunctions.

Moreover, we reserve the possibility, through the voice of our advice, to pursue every insinuation aimed at denigrating the Banque Richelieu, thus exposing its reputation without the latter being able to respond without failing to prevent bank secrecy.

Regrettably,

Banque Richelieu Monaco.