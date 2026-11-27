Between the beginning and mid-November, the agricultural survey showed large wholesale increases for zucchini and beans. The local potato remains broadly stable.

9

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The average wholesale price of zucchini rose from 55,000 to 245,000 Lebanese pounds per kilo between the 2–4 and 16–18 November surveys. Green beans rose from 57,000 to 216,000 pounds. Data from the Ministry of Agriculture, before and after the first freezing alerts in the Bekaa, show that several vegetables have reshuffled strongly. The local potato is an exception in the wholesale market: 50,000 pounds in early November, compared with 49,000 pounds in mid-November.

What three large surveys show

Vegetable (LL/kg) 2–4 nov. 9-11 nov. 16-18 nov. Courgette 55 000 92 000 245 000 Green bean 57 000 79 000 216 000 Local Tomato 36 000 36 000 111 000 Cucumber 59 000 85 000 94 000 Local potato 50,000 48 000 49 000

The zucchini and green bean increase over both intervals. The local tomato remains at 36,000 pounds on the first two surveys and then exceeds 110,000 pounds. The national tables do not indicate the volumes sold or the precise origin of the lots. These changes describe the prices recorded; they do not figure the share of the increase due to freezing.

Potato goes up in store, not in bulk

Over the same period, the average retail price of the local potato increased from 55,000 to 64,000 pounds per kilo. This 20% increase in detail contrasts with the near-stability of the bulk. Bulletins do not belong to purchases and resales of the same lot: the difference therefore does not measure the margin of traders. On the other hand, it shows that the price paid in-store and the wholesale price do not always change together.

Harvest losses and arrivals remain two different measures

In Bekaa, agricultural organizations reported damage to zucchini, beans and late potatoes. Qab Elias wholesalers reported a decline in arrivals. There is no public series combining, for each product and the same days, the quantities delivered to Qab Elias, the volumes sold in Beirut and the prices recorded. The available data therefore do not isolate the effect of losses in the open field, or of inputs from other regions, imports or stocks.

The November 16-18 bulletin is a three-day photograph, not a statement of the end of the month. The next element necessary to judge normalisation is a comparable survey after 18 November, accompanied by volumes arrived by market.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews