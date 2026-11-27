Sacred in Portimão on 22 November, the Spanish driver will stop his career at the end of the Valencia Grand Prix, despite a Ducati contract announced for 2027 and 2028.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Marc Márquez announced on Friday 27 November that he would retire after the Valencia Grand Prix. The Spanish pilot announced his decision in the Ducati garage, before the first free testing session of the weekend. His team confirmed that the race would be the last of his professional career.

One last race five days after the announcement of its sacre

The 33-year-old rider has just won his eighth title in the queen category in Portugal on the Portimão circuit. Its 125 cm3 and Moto2 bags bring to ten the number of its world titles, all categories combined. He won the last two with Ducati in 2025 and 2026, after his six MotoGP crowns at Honda.

The title of the drivers is acquired, but that of the manufacturers remains to be decided in the final. Sunday’s race takes place on the Ricardo-Tormo circuit in Cheste, near Valencia. The circuit program sets the start at 2 p.m. local time.

The Ducati project for 2027 changes

Ducati announced in June that Márquez would remain on his official team for two more seasons. The Valencia programme still presented him as Pedro Acosta’s future partner. Confirmation of his retirement renders this composition obsolete. Ducati did not announce his replacement in his statement on Friday.

This start occurs as the championship prepares a change of rules. After the final, the Valencia tests must open a new stage in view of 2027, the first engine season of 850 cm3.

Cover: Marc Márquez in Brno, July 18, 2025. Photo archive: Pavel21kriz / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0; cropping and titration under the same licence.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews