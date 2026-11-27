The November 27 scale reduces the 20 litres of 95 to 2,158,000 pounds and the fuel oil to 2,295,000 pounds. The gas bottle remains at 1,625,000 pounds.

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The November 27 scale reduces the 20 litres of 95 to 2,158,000 pounds and the fuel oil to 2,295,000 pounds. The gas bottle remains at 1,625,000 pounds.

On Friday, 27 November, the Directorate-General for Oil and Gasoline reduced the prices of petrol and oil in Lebanon. Compared to Tuesday’s scale, both types of gasoline are down by 84,000 Lebanese pounds per 20-litre can. Fuel oil drops by 102,000 pounds for the same volume. The 10 kilos domestic gas bottle keeps its price.

Prices fixed on 27 November

Gasoline 95 octane: LL 2 158 000 20 litres, i.e. 107 900 LL per litre.

20 litres, i.e. 107 900 LL per litre. Gasoline 98 octane: LL 2 176 000 20 litres, or 108 800 LL per litre.

20 litres, or 108 800 LL per litre. Oil: LL 2 295 000 20 litres, or 114 750 LL per litre.

20 litres, or 114 750 LL per litre. Domestic gas:LL 1 625 00010 kg bottle, no change.

4,200 pounds less per litre of gasoline

Friday’s fall is 4,200 pounds per litre of gasoline and 5,100 pounds per litre of fuel oil. At the same volume, a full of 40 litres of petrol costs 168,000 pounds less than on the 24 November scale. The difference between the two indices does not change: 18,000 pounds per 20 litres.

This is the second drop of the week. On Tuesday, the 20 litres had already decreased by 49,000 pounds for gasoline and by 48,000 pounds for fuel oil. Between Friday 20 and Friday 27 November, the cumulative decline was 133,000 pounds for gasoline and 150,000 pounds for fuel oil. Gas prices fell by £11,000 on Tuesday and have not moved since.

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