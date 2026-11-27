The Turkish decree was issued on 27 November. The agreement provides for mutual assistance in case of armed attack, but its entry into force depends on the deposit of the last instrument of ratification.

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The Turkish decree was issued on 27 November. The agreement provides for mutual assistance in case of armed attack, but its entry into force depends on the deposit of the last instrument of ratification.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approved the joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Its decision, dated 26 November, was published Friday in the Turkish Official Journal as issue 12017. She intervened as the three countries met in Islamabad to discuss the implementation of the Pact. No outcome of this meeting had been made public at the time of publication of this article.

Erdoğan Decree follows Parliament’s vote

The pact was signed in Mecca on 7 August by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On 5 November, the Turkish Parliament passed Act No. 7597, which authorized ratification. The publication of the presidential decree took a separate step: Ankara now approved the treaty itself, not just the law that allowed it to be ratified.

Article 16, however, lays down the entry into force of the Pact on the date of deposit of the last instrument of ratification with the secretariat of the Committee of Three Countries. The Turkish publication does not specify whether this deposit has been made. It is therefore not sufficient to establish the date on which the agreement becomes applicable to the three States.

A common defence clause, without any announcement of intervention in Yemen

The agreement considers that an external armed attack against one of the three countries constitutes an attack against all. It provides for assistance, but leaves it to the signatories to determine its nature and extent as needed. It also establishes a joint committee and secretariat established in Saudi Arabia. The three governments had already announced in October the appointment of a first Pakistan Secretary-General for three years.

The Yemeni context weighs on the discussions. The Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, had confirmed on 21 November that his country was assisting Saudi Arabia in its defence, while stating that Ankara had not taken any decision regarding the sending of soldiers to Yemen. The decree issued on Friday does not contain any such decision.

Cover: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, The Hague, 25 June 2025. Photo archive: Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Phil Nijhuis, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and titration Libnanews, under the same license.

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