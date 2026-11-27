Absent for health reasons according to his defence, Ahmad al-Assir was not heard on 26 November. The hearing was adjourned until 27 April 2027 and no release was announced.

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The Military Court of Cassation postponed the hearing on Ahmad al-Assir and several other defendants in the 2013 Abra clashes to 27 April 2027. The hearing scheduled for Thursday 26 November did not take place: the defence invoked the state of health of Ahmad al-Assir to explain his absence. The removal did not resolve the request for release made by his lawyers.

The postponement concerns the hearing, not the judgement on the merits

The court was to hear Ahmad al-Assir in proceedings that continued more than 13 years after the murderous clashes in Abra, near Saida. One of his lawyers, Mohammad Sablouh, indicated at the hearing that his client was not in a position to appear. The court set a new date. It did not make a decision on the facts on 26 November.

This distinction counts in a folder where several steps overlap. The defence recalls that the 2017 judgement in the Abra case was quashed in 2018. The proceedings before the Court of Military Cassation concern the continuation of this procedure. The absence at a hearing and its postponement do not in themselves change the judicial status of the accused.

What the Defence seeks under the 2026 Act

Lawyers claim release on the basis of Amnesty Act No. 70 of 4 September 2026. Article 5 refers to persons prosecuted for acts prior to 1 March 2026 who have not been tried and whose detention exceeds 12 years in prison within the meaning of the text. Where this provision applies, the trial continues despite the release.

The defence contends that the cassation of the previous judgement allows the case to be entered in this context. This is an argument submitted to the judges, not an agreed conclusion. The minutes of the proceedings refer to a previous rejection and a request for release by lawyers; No decision ordering an exit was announced at the conclusion of the hearing on 26 November. The date of 27 April is the date of the next announced hearing, not that of a release or verdict.

Illustration: The Beirut courthouse, photo archives Libnanews, general illustration. This image does not represent the hearing of the Court of Military Cassation.

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