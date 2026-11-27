The UK Department of Labour and Retirements suspended several online services on 27 November. According to him, regular payments of pensions and allowances are not affected.

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The UK Department of Labour and Retirements suspended several online services on 27 November. According to him, regular payments of pensions and allowances are not affected.

The UK Department of Labour and Retirements (DWP) announced Friday, 27 November, that it had put a portion of its digital services offline as a precaution after having detected a computer incident. The measure concerns access to certain procedures, but the department ensures that it does not receive regular payments of allowances and pensions.

No recovery date announced

The Ministry reports investigating with the National Cyber Security Centre and the government centre for computer incident coordination. In its first opinion, it did not provide an exhaustive list of the steps involved, nor did it provide an opening time. Nor does it state whether any personal data has been accessed or copied.

For recipients, the department distinguishes between two situations: one may be inaccessible on the portal while the usual payment is still planned. If a service does not respond, the DWP asks to try again later. He does not ask users to change their bank details to receive the next payment.

Access services without a link received

To find an approach, users can go directly through GOV.UK. The department warns that it will not send a message asking to send bank details or click on a link. Its release confirms the maintenance of regular payments, without setting a schedule for files that require a new online approach.

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