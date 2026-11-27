Cadets open the program on Wednesday, juniors follow Thursday, and under-23s fight Saturday and Sunday. The Lebanese announcement and an international guide still diverge on the room.

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Cadets open the program on Wednesday, juniors follow Thursday, and under-23s fight Saturday and Sunday. The Lebanese announcement and an international guide still diverge on the room.

Lebanon will host three judo meetings in early December. The International Federation’s (IJF) calendar sets the Asian Cadet Cup on Wednesday 2 December, the Junior Cup on Thursday 3 and the Asian Under-23 Championship on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6. The three tests have separate tables, including for judokas which appear on several lists.

Champville announced in Lebanon, Jounieh in international documents

The announcement of the organizers in Lebanon gives the Champville Hall, in Dik el-Mehdi, for the three competitions. IJF records them as Jounieh and the under-23 guide, dated September, indicates the Jounieh stadium. This document includes playoffs at 10:00 a.m. and finals at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, subject to changes. These schedules do not apply to both cuts and do not specify ticketing or public access conditions. The Lebanese Federation is expected to present the event on Monday 30 November at 5 p.m. in Maameletein: the final room and access arrangements remain to be confirmed before moving.

The names on the IJF lists

Among the Lebanese registered among cadets are Botrous Tarabay (–73 kg) and Angelo Kdeissy (–90 kg). In juniors, the lists include Yara Tarabay (–70 kg) and Diego and Yoshido El Saikaly (–81 kg). The list of children under 23 includes Aquilina Chayeb (–78 kg), Yara Tarabay, Kevin Kammoun (–73 kg), Michael Kammoun (–66 kg), Diego and Yoshido El Saikaly and Angelo Kdeissy.

The order of the fights and the opponents are not deducted from these inscriptions: they will be fixed to the draw, subject to the weighings. The Under-23 Guide divides the categories over two days. The –66 kg and –73 kg men are announced on Saturday; the –81 kg and –90 kg male as well as the –70 kg and –78 kg female are on Sunday program.

Archive photo: a fight at the Grand Slam d’Abou Dhabi (IJF). It does not show the competition announced in Lebanon.

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