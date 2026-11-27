The lawyer was to receive an honorary doctorate at the University of Costa Rica. The rectorate asked the government to provide the legal basis for the decision.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On Thursday 26 November, the migration authorities of Costa Rica refused entry to Francesca Albanese at Juan-Santamaría International Airport, near San José. The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories was invited by the University of Costa Rica. The institution was to give him an honorary doctorate on Friday.

University asks government for explanations

The rectorate confirmed on Thursday night that the Directorate-General for Migration was preventing the entry of Albanese. He seized the administration and the Department of Foreign Affairs to obtain the legal basis for the measure. It also asked them to respect procedural guarantees and to grant it the treatment which the institution considers due to a United Nations expert on mission.

The Director General of Migration, Omer Badilla, confirmed the refusal and invoked a security alert which he did not specify the origin. The evidence made public does not allow for the identification of which body has transmitted this alert. The rectorate did not contest the competence of the State to control entry into its territory; he requested a public justification for the decision.

A University Invitation Separate from His Mandate

Since 2022, Francesca Albanese has carried out an independent mandate from the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. The trip to Costa Rica responded to a university invitation: the University Council had awarded the award to the Italian lawyer and scheduled the ceremony on her campus at 9 a.m. on Friday, local time.

The rectorate’s statement did not specify how the ceremony could be held if Albanese could not attend. He asked the government to respond as soon as possible.

Cover: Francesca Albanese at the Portuguese Parliament, photo archive. Esquerda.net / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0; cropping and titration under the same licence.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews