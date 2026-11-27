The Irish courts refused to approve the set-up of the offer at EUR 1.62 billion. The judge considered that minority shareholders should have voted separately from the state.

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The High Court of Ireland refused on Thursday 26 November to approve the legal package chosen for the purchase of Permanent TSB by the Austrian banking group BAWAG. The Irish bank confirmed the decision in a stock exchange statement. The offer, announced in April, valued Permanent TSB at around €1.62 billion, at €2.97 per share in cash.

The state vote could not be mixed with the minority vote

The Irish State, which held 57.5% of the capital and supported the offer, had voted with the other shareholders at the July meeting. According to Judge Michael Quinn, the State had special rights and the other shareholders should have ruled separately. The draft had obtained 91 per cent of the votes cast in the joint vote. Outside the State, it reportedly collected 64 per cent, below the 75 per cent threshold required for this procedure.

The decision concerns compliance with voting rules and not the price offered. The agreement reached between the two groups and the support of the Board of Directors of Permanent TSB could not replace the High Court’s approval.

Bank examines decision

Permanent TSB indicated that it was studying the judgement and publishing a new communication. The operation cannot be completed according to the rejected assembly. At this stage, the bank did not announce any new voting, recourse or other means of redemption.

Cover: The Four Courts in Dublin, an archive photograph dated 16 February 2008. kieranlynam / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Boxing and titration Libnanews.

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