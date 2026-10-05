5 octobre 2026
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The United States is withdrawing its B-1 bombers from Fairford base: what do we know?

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The United States is withdrawing its B-1 bombers from Fairford base: what do we know? On October 4, 2026, the 12 U.S. B-1B stationed at RAF Fairford, England, left the base..

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The United States is withdrawing its B-1 bombers from Fairford base: what do we know?

On October 4, 2026, the 12 U.S. B-1B stationed at RAF Fairford, England, left the base in several waves, following new threats from an Iran-related plot, according to the New York Times.

The Pentagon does not confirm the threat
A week earlier: five men arrested near the base, no explosives found, released on bail
🇬🇧 Un Britannico-iranien de 25 ans arrêté à Londres, personne d’inculpé à ce stade
London suggests Iran’s role, Tehran denies

Chapters
0:00 The B-1s leave Fairford
0:07 4 october : departure
0:14 The threat according to NYT
0:27 The Pentagon’s Response
0:35 Five arrests
0:47 A suspect in London
0:59 London suggests, Tehran denies
1:08 The context of war
1:22 Tehran’s Warning
1:30 Fairford without bombers

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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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