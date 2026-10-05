The United States is withdrawing its B-1 bombers from Fairford base: what do we know? On October 4, 2026, the 12 U.S. B-1B stationed at RAF Fairford, England, left the base..

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The United States is withdrawing its B-1 bombers from Fairford base: what do we know?

On October 4, 2026, the 12 U.S. B-1B stationed at RAF Fairford, England, left the base in several waves, following new threats from an Iran-related plot, according to the New York Times.

The Pentagon does not confirm the threat

A week earlier: five men arrested near the base, no explosives found, released on bail

🇬🇧 Un Britannico-iranien de 25 ans arrêté à Londres, personne d’inculpé à ce stade

London suggests Iran’s role, Tehran denies

Chapters

0:00 The B-1s leave Fairford

0:07 4 october : departure

0:14 The threat according to NYT

0:27 The Pentagon’s Response

0:35 Five arrests

0:47 A suspect in London

0:59 London suggests, Tehran denies

1:08 The context of war

1:22 Tehran’s Warning

1:30 Fairford without bombers

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