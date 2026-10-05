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The United States is withdrawing its B-1 bombers from Fairford base: what do we know?
On October 4, 2026, the 12 U.S. B-1B stationed at RAF Fairford, England, left the base in several waves, following new threats from an Iran-related plot, according to the New York Times.
The Pentagon does not confirm the threat A week earlier: five men arrested near the base, no explosives found, released on bail 🇬🇧 Un Britannico-iranien de 25 ans arrêté à Londres, personne d’inculpé à ce stade London suggests Iran’s role, Tehran denies
Chapters 0:00 The B-1s leave Fairford 0:07 4 october : departure 0:14 The threat according to NYT 0:27 The Pentagon’s Response 0:35 Five arrests 0:47 A suspect in London 0:59 London suggests, Tehran denies 1:08 The context of war 1:22 Tehran’s Warning 1:30 Fairford without bombers
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