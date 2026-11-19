The respiratory bulletin of 8 November 2026 describes patients monitored in a network of hospitals and medical centres, not the entire Lebanese population. Small numbers and denominators explain the differences in positivity. This decryption distinguishes detected infections, recommended vaccine composition and announced doses, without deducing surveillance figures a stock available in November.

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A percentage of positive tests is not the proportion of sick Lebanese. The Department of Health’s respiratory bulletin dated November 8, 2026 is used to measure this difference: it describes patients monitored in participating institutions, not a survey representative of the entire population.

Two groups, two denominators

Of the four weeks covered, the hospital component has 37 patients, six of whom are positive for influenza, or 16.2%. It is based on five public and private hospitals in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, the North and Baalbeck. Hospitalized patients have had fever and coughs that have occurred for less than ten days.

The second part deals with influenza syndromes in nine medical centres in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, the North, Akkar, Nabatiyah and Bekaa. Among 48 patients included in four weeks, one was positive for influenza, 2.1%. The samples are analysed by PCR at the Rafic Hariri University Hospital National Influenza Centre.

These groups are not interchangeable. Their difference does not measure an individual risk of hospitalization or a national incidence. Small numbers also require that the number of patients be kept close to the percentage.

Monitor viruses, prepare vaccines

Surveillance is used in particular to monitor the evolution of viruses and to prepare vaccines for the following seasons. The World Health Organization published its compositional recommendation for the 2026-2027 season in the Northern Hemisphere on 27 February 2026.

This schedule is not set at the last minute: WHO explains that its usual February and September recommendations for the South leave about six to eight months for production, regulatory authorization and distribution. Virological and epidemiological data feed the selection; the national or regional authorities then approve the formulations used in their jurisdiction.

This succession of stages alone does not provide information on a delivery to Lebanon. Above all, it does not allow a local delay to be attributed to a mutation that occurred in August or September.

The announced doses are not a stock available

On September 21, the ministry announced 10,000 doses of influenza vaccine for targeted groups, with a scheduled start of administration on September 29. The minister then acknowledged an insufficient amount and mentioned an effort to increase it. This announcement must remain dated: it does not constitute an inventory of doses still available in November.

Another component of the campaign was the CPV20 pneumococcal vaccine for the elderly. Its doses should not be added to those of influenza: they are different vaccines.

To understand the situation, three pieces of information must be kept separate: infections detected in the surveillance network, the recommended composition of the vaccine and its effective availability. The November 8th bulletin sheds light on the first. He does not answer all three questions at once.

Photo of illustration: preparation of a medical gesture, without vaccine identified or location in Lebanon. Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels.

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