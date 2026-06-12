The Baklava with nuts and pistachios: the Ottoman invention that conquered the Levant in the 15th century

Baklava with nuts and pistachios, a dessert composed of layers of crispy phyllo paste stuffed with chopped nuts, sprinkled with fragrant syrup and garnished with pistachios, represents a pillar of the levantine pastry. This sweetness, rooted in the culinary traditions of the Middle East, illustrates the cultural exchanges that have marked the region over the centuries, transforming simple ingredients into a festive meal. In the Levant, where regional influences were mixed, the Baklava provided moments of sharing, integrating craft practices that adapted to local developments. Let us examine how this specialty, often tasted during family gatherings, defined food rituals in medieval and Ottoman Arab societies.

The historical roots of an iconic sweetness

The history of the Baklava dates back to ancient times, with the origins debated but firmly rooted in the Mesopotamian and Assyrian world. Sources indicate that this flaked pastry derives its beginnings from the Assyrian era, around the eighth century BC, where people put together layers of fine dough with chopped nuts and honey, baked in primitive ovens for special occasions. Other traces make it go back to Roman times, with the placenta cake, a sweet ancestor evolving in Byzantine cuisine in the Middle Ages, where techniques of overlaying dough were refined. A persistent legend attributed even to medieval Persia, with lauzinaq, a laminated dessert mentioned in 13th century cookbooks, influencing Arab preparations.

In the Levant, Baklava was established via trade routes, influenced by Turkish and Persian traditions. As early as the Middle Ages, it was sold by travelling merchants during the holidays, adapting local recipes based on phyllo paste and nuts. In the 15th century, with Ottoman expansion, it integrated the imperial kitchens of the Palace of Topkapı in Constantinople, where families of artisans perfected it. This legacy was manifested in shops where fresh baklava was prepared in large quantities to meet daily demand.

Analytic, this evolution illustrates how Baklava transcended its status as a street food to become a symbol of cultural identity. In the Ottoman Empire, its artisanal production has supported local practices, with bakeries employing artisans trained in ancestral methods. In Turkey, especially in Istanbul, the Pistachio variant dominated, using local nuts that give a unique texture, while in Syria, Damascene influences added spicy notes. This diffusion reflects the historical interconnections of the Levant, where revenues have migrated with the populations and adapted to the terroirs. The Ottoman chronicles mention that the sultan offered baklava shares to the Janissars every fifteenth day of Ramadan, during a ceremony called Baklava Alayı, marking his role in imperial rituals.

Over the decades, Baklava has evolved by integrating local elements, such as the use of Persian honey or Syrian pistachios, a product developed in Istanbul’s culinary workshops from the Middle Ages. Historical accounts, such as those reported in 13th century Arab culinary treats, evoke similar desserts, but it is under the Ottoman Empire that the precise combination of laminated pastry and nut stuffing took shape, influenced by Byzantine overlay techniques, a common practice in the region to enrich pastries during long banquets. This variant also benefited from the sugarmaking advances introduced by the Ottomans in the 16th century, with the increased import of sugar via Mediterranean ports, allowing the creation of more refined syrups. The artisans of Istanbul, often from families specializing in sweets, perfected the recipe by balancing the nut crunch with the sweetness of the syrup, creating a tasteful contrast that seduced local elites and travelers. Ottoman archival documents indicate that Baklava was used at imperial banquets, demonstrating its spread beyond the Levantine borders.

Essential ingredients and their precise role

At the heart of the baklava with nuts and pistachios lies a selection of modest ingredients, transformed by a precise culinary alchemy. The base paste consists of phyllo, a fine paste based on wheat flour, water and salt, forming translucent leaves that, once cooked, offer a crisp and porous texture, ideal for absorbing syrup. Typically, 500 grams of phyllo for a standard recipe ensure optimal superimposition, producing a cracker that characterizes the Ottoman variant.

Farces vary, but classic Levantins include a mix of nuts such as Grenoble or cashew nuts, chopped with pistachios, semi-firm dried fruits crushed with sugar and cinnamon. For 300 grams of nuts, 200 grams of pistachios are often added for a better richness, cooking up to a crisp consistency. Pistachios, ground with sugar, bring a contrasting crunch, with a ratio of 200 grams of pistachios per 100 grams of sugar. The attar syrup, based on sugar, water and lemon juice, is boiled at 1:1 for a viscous consistency, infused with orange blossom water to balance nut richness.

In a historical Ottoman context, these ingredients reflect local adaptations: families opted for local nuts or substitutes such as almonds, while pistachios imported from Persia remained a popular choice. This simplicity masks the complexity of nutrition: Baklava provided proteins from nuts and carbohydrates from syrup, with about 250 calories per serving, helping to maintain during shared meals.

The preparation technique analysed step by step

The making of baklava requires a technical mastery which raises this recipe to the rank of craft. The process begins with the preparation of the syrup: mix 200 grams of sugar in 200 ml of water, bring to a boil, add lemon juice and rose water, then simmer 10 minutes for a syrupy reduction. This syrup, cooled, will soak the finished baklava for a balanced humidity.

Then the stuffing: chop the nuts and pistachios, mix them with cinnamon and sugar. The phyllo paste is thawed, each leaf buttered by hand for uniform layers, then impregnated with 250 grams of melted butter. In a buttered dish 30 cm in diameter, spread half of the leaves (about 10-15), press firmly, add the stuffing evenly, then cover with the rest of the leaves.

The cooking follows: in the oven preheated to 180°C for 30-35 minutes, until the edges are golden, or on a hot plate for a travelling variant. Once cooked, sprinkle immediately with hot syrup and garnish with chopped pistachios. Analytically, this method highlights practical challenges: in the Levant, artisans used traditional techniques, adapting the recipe to souk stone ovens. Family techniques, transmitted orally, incorporate tips such as adding honey for more sweetness in the Turkish variant.

Regional variations and historical adaptations

Baklava has nuances in different regions, reflecting the diversity of the Levantian region. In Lebanon, especially in Beirut and Tripoli, the Pistachio version dominates, with an abundant phyllo paste and a highly flavoured syrup with rose water, reflecting Ottoman influences. In Syria, in Damascus, spicy nuts prevail, while in Palestine, additions of cinnamon add a sweet salty note, with generous portions for extended families.

In Jordan, baklava is often stuffed with almonds and baked, sold by artisans at markets. Historical adaptations include nut-free versions, using dried fruits, responding to dietary constraints in nomadic communities. Internationally, as in Greece, chains offered ready-to-eat baklava, stuffed with nuts and scented with orange, adapting the recipe to local palates.

These variations highlight socio-cultural dynamics: in Lebanon, home versions were gaining popularity, encouraging family exchanges. In Turkey, the baklava included a double layer of dough, with local pistachios, marking a culinary border with the Levant.

Cultural significance in the Levantin context

Baklava transcends dessert to embody deep social values in the Levant. Served at gatherings, it symbolizes hospitality, often prepared in quantities for family taboos where generations gather. In the Levantine culture, influenced by various communities, it unites during the holidays, even in times of regional tensions.

Let us analyse its role: during winter evenings, the baklava facilitated exchanges, the elders teaching techniques to young people, strengthening family ties. Specialized pastries supported seasonal jobs, with production increasing in times of increased demand. This cultural dimension strengthened a regional identity, where food made for divisions.

Historical practices in the Levant

In historical Levantine cuisines, Baklava maintained an increased presence, with preparations influenced by seasonal availability. Fresh nuts, abundant in autumn, favoured crisp stuffings, while local pistachios enriched fillings. The artisans noted a demand for lighter versions, with less sugar – from 200 to 100 grams per litre of syrup – adapted to health concerns.

The markets in Beirut saw an influx of fresh baklava. Community initiatives, such as oral workshops, disseminated adapted recipes, perpetuating tradition while integrating tools of the time. This historical evolution would balance heritage and daily reality, where each portion consumed strengthened cultural resilience to persistent challenges.