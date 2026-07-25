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🕯️ Élias Hoayek, le patriarche qui a fait naître le Liban

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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🕯️ Élias Hoayek, le patriarche qui a fait naître le Liban
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

More than a century ago, a man of the Church fought to give Lebanon its borders and destiny. On July 25, 2026, in Dimana, the Church proclaimed him blessed. Back to the life of the « father of Greater Lebanon ».

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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