🕯️ Élias Hoayek, le patriarche qui a fait naître le Liban

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
More than a century ago, a man of the Church fought to give Lebanon its borders and destiny. On July 25, 2026, in Dimana, the Church proclaimed him blessed. Back to the life of the « father of Greater Lebanon ».
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Voir la carte des evenements
Explorez la carte en direct des evenements et points de situation.
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