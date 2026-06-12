The CAPL announces the publication of the sixth issue of the Art and the World

The CAPL, a non-profit cultural association based in Beirut, is pleased to announce the publication of the sixth issue ofArt and the Worldhis semi-annual magazine devoted to art, culture and reflection.

Through its activities, CAPL aims to promote access to culture, encourage dialogue between artistic disciplines and contribute to the development of cultural and educational life. The magazineArt and the Worldthis mission includes a space for discovery, analysis and reflection on art, culture and their interactions with society.

This new issue offers interviews, articles on art and its evolution, as well as a special section dedicated to the link between art and mental health.

Readers will also discover a retrospective dedicated to Leo Ferré’s life and career on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of his birth.

The digital version of the magazine is available free of charge and can be downloaded from the CAPL website.

A limited number of hard copies are also available at the CAPL Center.

CAPL invites the public, cultural professionals, teachers, students and all art and culture enthusiasts to discover this new issue.

To consult the magazine:

https://capllebanon.org/LArt-et-le-Monde.html