Lebanon: The hidden cost of banks

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Since 2019, Lebanese banks have held the economy of the country hostage: frozen deposits, capital flight organized, « lollars », the case of Riad Salamé, an IMF still waiting… Meanwhile, international investment — such as the Iraq-Syria pipeline — passes over Lebanon.

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