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Lebanon: The hidden cost of banks

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Liban : le coût caché des banques
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Since 2019, Lebanese banks have held the economy of the country hostage: frozen deposits, capital flight organized, « lollars », the case of Riad Salamé, an IMF still waiting… Meanwhile, international investment — such as the Iraq-Syria pipeline — passes over Lebanon.

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