Lebanon-Israel: Who really decides?

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Since the ceasefire of 21 June, six rounds of negotiations in Rome have defined « pilot zones » in southern Lebanon. Between the criticisms of Nabih Berry, the rejection of Hezbollah and a new meeting scheduled for 4 August, the question of sovereignty remains entire.

– LibnaNEWS.com

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