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Lebanon-Israel: Who really decides?

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Liban-Israël : qui décide vraiment ?
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Since the ceasefire of 21 June, six rounds of negotiations in Rome have defined « pilot zones » in southern Lebanon. Between the criticisms of Nabih Berry, the rejection of Hezbollah and a new meeting scheduled for 4 August, the question of sovereignty remains entire.
– LibnaNEWS.com

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✝️ LES SAINTS DU LIBAN QU'ON NE CONNAÎT PAS
✝️ LES SAINTS DU LIBAN QU’ON NE CONNAÎT PAS
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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