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✝️ LES SAINTS DU LIBAN QU’ON NE CONNAÎT PAS

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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✝️ LES SAINTS DU LIBAN QU'ON NE CONNAÎT PAS
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

– Charbel, Rafqa, Hoyek… We know the big names. But Lebanon has more than 33 saints, blessed and martyrs, from the 3rd to the 21st century.

A 12-year-old orphan martyred in Byblos. A girl locked in a tower in Baalbek. Brothers killed in Damascus in 1860, canonized only in 2024. A beatified patriarch historian 320 years after his death..

18 centuries of faith, a memory that is barely rediscovered.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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