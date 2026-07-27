✝️ LES SAINTS DU LIBAN QU’ON NE CONNAÎT PAS

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– Charbel, Rafqa, Hoyek… We know the big names. But Lebanon has more than 33 saints, blessed and martyrs, from the 3rd to the 21st century.

A 12-year-old orphan martyred in Byblos. A girl locked in a tower in Baalbek. Brothers killed in Damascus in 1860, canonized only in 2024. A beatified patriarch historian 320 years after his death..

18 centuries of faith, a memory that is barely rediscovered.

Follow LibnaNEWS to (re)discover Lebanon’s spiritual heritage.

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