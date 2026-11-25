Meeting for the first time on Wednesday, the Commission of the Catholic Churches for the South wants to identify the needs of the inhabitants and facilitate the delivery of aid. It calls for secure and sustainable access between border villages and the rest of the country.

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Meeting for the first time on Wednesday, the Commission of the Catholic Churches for the South wants to identify the needs of the inhabitants and facilitate the delivery of aid. It calls for secure and sustainable access between border villages and the rest of the country.

The commission entrusted by the Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops of Lebanon to monitor the situation of border villages held its first meeting on Wednesday 25 November in Zouk Mosbeh, under the chairmanship of Bishop Elias Nassar. According to the Commission’s communiqué relayed by the National Information Agency, participants asked to work with the authorities to ensure safe and sustainable access for residents, deliveries of essential goods and humanitarian teams.

An identification of needs before allocating aid

The Commission wishes to establish a statement of the needs of those who remain in the villages and displaced families. Dioceses, congregations and Caritas Lebanon want to coordinate their interventions to prevent several organizations from responding to the same emergency while other needs remain unanswered. Health, education and social assistance are among the areas mentioned. The communiqué does not announce any budget or timetable for implementation.

Archbishops of Tyre Charbel Abdallah, for the Maronite Church, and Georges Iskandar, for the Greek-Catholic Melkite Church, participated in the meeting, as did the president of Caritas Lebanon, Father Samir Ghawi. The Commission also intends to work with Lebanese public institutions, international organizations and the Holy See.

Access requested, not an open passage

The bishops link the access of relief to two distinct needs: to allow those still living in the villages to move and access services, and to provide the necessary conditions for the return of the displaced. The Commission does not specify the route of the passage requested or the manner in which it is secured. His appeal comes after the decision of the Council, announced at the end of its session on 13 November, to coordinate the initiatives of the Churches in the border localities.

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