The US administration is preparing a new set of tariffs, notably against China and the European Union. The rates mentioned remain proposals and no timetable for implementation is agreed. For Brazil, Washington has published a separate consultation on finished aircraft and sugar imported out of quotas.

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Donald Trump’s administration is preparing new tariffs on imports from China, the European Union and other partners. The detailed rates on Wednesday 25 November by a senior US official remain at the proposal stage. Washington, on the other hand, has issued a separate notice of consultation covering Brazilian finished aircraft and sugar imported out of quota.

China and the European Union: two different calculations

For China, the proposed rate is an additional 20%. On some goods that already bear a 25% duty under an earlier commercial investigation, cumulation could reach 45% for both duties. This figure does not correspond to a uniform rate for all Chinese imports.

For the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland, the scenario is presented with a total rate of 15%, including ordinary duties, rather than a 15-point surtax. The administration states that the new duties would not be combined with certain sectoral levies already in force, in particular on cars and steel, or with the duties introduced in July in respect of forced labour. The list of products, the exceptions by tariff line and the date of application remain to be confirmed in the implementing texts.

An investigation opened in March

On 11 March, the US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, launched surveys targeting sixteen economies, including China and the European Union. They fall under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows for the examination of whether foreign practices considered unjustified or discriminatory impede US trade.

Washington believes that subsidies, preferential financing and other industrial policies can push production beyond demand and disadvantage its manufacturers. Beijing rejects this reading and calls for dialogue. The initial scope of the investigations is not a list of countries that will actually be subject to new fees.

Brazil: A Consultation on Aircraft and Sugar · Global Voices

In a separate procedure, the US Trade Representative’s office proposes to withdraw the exemption of finished aircraft imported from Brazil and apply a 10 per cent duty. The measure could affect the delivery of Embraer to the United States. The opinion also provides for additional duties of $0.44 per kilo for certain raw cane sugars and $0.60 for certain raw beet sugars and refined sugars. This component covers imports at the quota-free tariff regardless of their origin.

The Brazilian consultation opened on 27 November. Written submissions are expected until December 30, and the public hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2027. In the wake of the World Trade Organization’s challenge to existing US taxes on Brazilian products. Washington opposed Brasília’s first request for a panel. The dispute concerns prior rights, not the draft published on Wednesday.

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