On Wednesday Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the Union to define a long-term strategy for Syria. MEPs call for an inclusive transition, respect for rights and the continuation of UN investigations. The vote alone does not open new appropriations for Damascus.

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The European Parliament adopted on Wednesday 25 November in Strasbourg a resolution on the Union’s relations with Syria by 416 votes to 126 with 101 abstentions. The text, led by French MEP Nathalie Loiseau, calls on the Union to develop a long-term strategy to support the Syrian transition, linking reconciliation with progress on rights and political inclusion.

Justice and protection of peoples

The rapporteur outlined as priorities the equal treatment of Syrians, regardless of their group, and the possibility of refugees returning safely. The report also defends women’s rights, calls for a legal framework allowing civil society organisations to work freely and calls for the renewal of the mandate of the UN Independent Committee of Inquiry on Syria.

The vote took place almost two years after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. For the rapporteur, the European commitment must also support Syrian sovereignty and the fight against a resurgence of the Islamic State organization. On the return of refugees, the EU Council recalled on 16 November that reconstruction and economic recovery must create the conditions for a voluntary, safe and sustainable return. This point concerns the host countries of the region, including Lebanon.

A separate vote from the Association Agreement

The resolution is a position taken by Parliament. It does not sign an association agreement and does not commit any additional appropriations. On 16 November, the European Foreign Ministers agreed to continue work on signing the agreement negotiated in 2008, while preparing for its modernisation. They called for concrete commitments from the Syrian authorities on the rule of law, human rights and the inclusive nature of the transition.

The rapprochement is already based on the political partnership announced in Damascus in January 2026, during the visit of Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa. The Commission then presented an allocation of approximately EUR 620 million for 2026 and 2027, covering humanitarian aid, recovery and bilateral support. The first high-level political dialogue took place in Brussels in May.

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