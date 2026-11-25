For purchases from countries outside the European Union, the customs duty of three euros and the fee of two euros may be combined. The calculation follows the customs lines, not the number of packages. Two baskets at identical prices can therefore produce different samples for each consignment.

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A small package ordered outside the European Union can generate 5 or 10 euros of European levies, even if the value of the purchases is the same. Before the Black Friday, the difference lies in the statement of content, not the number of cartons. These amounts alone do not say how much the customer will pay on delivery.

Small packages outside EU: two samples to distinguish

Since 1 July 2026, the European Union has abolished the duty-free system which applied to consignments of an intrinsic value not exceeding EUR 150. As a transitional measure, the European Regulation provides for a duty of EUR 3 per customs article for consignments covered by the package, including those through the IOSS import VAT counter and postal consignments within the meaning of the text. The deadline for this package is 1 July 2028. Beyond the EUR 150 threshold, ordinary law rights, when they are due, come into play.

Since 1 November, a European processing fee of 2 euros has been added per customs item for distance sales of imported goods. It does not have a value ceiling, so it can also apply to an order of more than 150 euros. The two samples shall be combined when the consignment meets the conditions of each. The 2 European euros are not the former French tax of the same amount, applied from March to June 2026 and abolished on 1 July.

The intrinsic value is appreciated for sending. In general, transport and insurance do not enter if they appear separately on the invoice; This does not prejudge their treatment in the calculation of VAT. The fee is intended to cover the free movement of products sold remotely. A simple transit passage does not constitute this customs clearance. For a sale after customs clearance of a stock already in free circulation in the EU, the customer does not receive a new import invoice for this purchase. The address of the trading site or the address of a warehouse is not sufficient to establish this status.

Two baskets of 40 euros, two different calculations

Here are two simulations for a commercial shipment of 40 euros of goods, from a third country to metropolitan France. The platform uses the IOSS counter. Both goods are shipped together, and none of them fall under a particular regime. The table does not include VAT, delivery or private costs of the carrier. It does not assume that the seller will pass these amounts on to the customer.

Hypothetical content Customs lines Fixed duty Fee Total excluding VAT and private costs Two T-shirts identical to 20 € each 1, if both pieces are on the same line 3 € 2 € 5 € A 20 € t-shirt and a 20 € toy 2, if the goods are shown on separate lines 6 € 4 € 10 €

The class depends on the tariff classification and description of the goods, as well as their origin where required by the declaration. Samples are calculated by reporting line, regardless of the number of pieces on this line. Two trade references therefore do not always correspond to two customs lines.

What the displayed price actually covers

For both European levies, customs deals with the declarant or debtor, which may be the platform, seller or carrier depending on the assembly. This does not prevent an impact on the price. VAT can be collected by the seller or the platform on order. The customs duty and the fee may also be counted in the price or in a separate line, but the only indication « TTC » does not say that all import charges are included. If the merchant rebills the two levies at the time of a sale under IOSS, they enter into the VAT base of that sale. For example, with a 20% VAT, the 5 or 10 euros above would add 6 or 12 euros to the VAT price compared to the same basket without this rebilling, all other things being equal. It’s not a delivery tariff.

If duties or taxes remain due upon receipt, the carrier may advance them and invoice separately its own customs clearance. La Poste thus distinguishes its management costs from the sums paid to customs. It states that it does not charge these fees if all duties and taxes were paid on purchase. A gift between individuals falls under another regime; A purchase on a platform, even if intended to be offered, does not take place.

On 30 October, the European Commission published a first balance sheet for the quarter following the end of the franchise: the volume followed by low-value goods imported directly fell by more than 60% compared with the pre-July trend. These are preliminary customs data, not a measure of purchases or prices paid. They stop in September, before the November fee. At the time of ordering, therefore, the most useful check remains to compare the total delivered, by checking the place of shipment and any fees remaining to be paid after the check-in.

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