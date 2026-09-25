Ashrafieh Race 10452 returns on October 25

- Advertisement -

43

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Right Path Association will organize the second edition of theAshrafieh Race 10452, a race whose start will be given place Sassine, in Beirut. Presented at a press conference at the Press Club, the event will take place under the slogan « Achrafieh, departure; Lebanon, the arrival ». Organized in cooperation with the Lebanese Athletics Federation, the event combines sport and social action: all revenues must finance humanitarian programmes and aid provided by the association.

A second edition of the Achrafieh Race 10452

The Right Path is preparing a new edition of its race in the streets of Ashrafieh.

The non-profit non-governmental association presented the event at a press conference at the Press Club. Its founder and president, engineer Alfred Madi, detailed the objectives of this second edition alongside the race coordinator, Georges Younes.

The presentation was made by Bassam Abu Zeid, President of the Press Club.

The race will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026. It will be organized with the supervision and cooperation of the Lebanese Athletics Federation.

The organizers set out several categories to open the event to different profiles of participants. The course, the various events and the prices for the participants were also presented at the press conference.

The starting point will be Sassine Square, in the heart of Achrafieh.

« Achrafieh, the departure; Lebanon, arrival »

For this edition, The Right Path chose the slogan « Ashrafieh, the start; Lebanon, the arrival ».

10452 refers to the 10,452 square kilometres traditionally associated with the area of Lebanese territory. The association is one of the central elements of race identity.

Alfred Madi insisted at the press conference on giving the event a national dimension beyond the neighbourhood where it is organised.

» On October 25, 2026, we do not have an ordinary race, but with an awareness and a message of hope from the heart of Ashrafieh to all Lebanon, » he said.

The President of The Right Path has placed this initiative in the context of successive crises in the country.

» After years of crises, wars and collapses, the Lebanese always proves that his instinct of survival is stronger than all circumstances, » he added.

The choice of Sassine Square as a starting point allows the organizers to anchor the event in the heart of Achrafieh while giving the slogan a reach beyond Beirut.

A race to finance humanitarian aid

The objective is not only sporting.

The Right Path announces that the entire revenue of the Achrafieh Race 10452 will be devoted to humanitarian activities and support provided by the association.

Alfred Madi took advantage of the presentation of the race to recall the objectives of the organisation he founded.

The association develops sports and cultural activities, but also affirms its desire to provide practical assistance to people facing the economic and social difficulties of everyday life.

Its work places special emphasis on younger generations. The Right Path wants to encourage Lebanese youth to remain attached to their country despite the crises that have occurred in recent years.

The association highlights the concepts of citizenship, equal rights, solidarity and participation in collective life.

The race must serve both as a means of fundraising and as a public meeting around these goals.

Youth and families to participate

The organizers want to give the event a popular and family dimension.

The Right Path invites runners, but also young people, students and families to participate in this second edition.

The ambition is not to reserve the event for athletes who are used to the competitions.

However, cooperation with the Lebanese Athletics Federation should ensure that the sporting supervision of the event and its organisation are carried out in accordance with the requirements applicable to this type of race.

Georges Younes, coordinator of the event, presented the ongoing preparations as well as the course and the various categories planned.

Organizers also announce rewards for participants, without their full details being specified in the presentation release.

This combination of sporting competition and participation by the general public is one of the axes chosen to broaden the scope of the event.

Number 10452 as symbol

The name of the race itself bears the message chosen by the association.

The « 10452 » refer to the area commonly assigned to Lebanon. The Right Path uses this figure to defend its vision of a Lebanon attached to its territory and internationally recognized borders.

« From Sassine Square, where the start will be made, we will run for 10,452 km2 to reaffirm our commitment to Lebanon and its rescue, » said Alfred Madi.

He also called for rebuilding a society based on « values, ethics, transparency and solidarity ».

This civic dimension is one of the markers of the Ashrafieh Race 10452. The sporting event thus serves as a support for a wider message carried by the association.

For The Right Path, the slogan chosen this year should not be interpreted as a limited reference to a territory or neighbourhood.

« Achrafieh, the departure; Lebanon, arrival. Our slogan is not limited by a geographical area. It represents a space of unity for all those who still believe in Lebanon, » explained Alfred Madi.

A sporting event in a difficult context

The edition 2026 comes in a particularly difficult time for Lebanon.

Successive economic crises, the consequences of conflict and social difficulties have profoundly affected households and the capacity of associations to respond to increased needs.

It is in this context that The Right Path places the humanitarian dimension of the race.

The association wants to use the event to raise funds, but also to create for a few hours a gathering space around the sport.

Alfred Madi thus called on the participants to « come back to joy and some hope, even for a few hours ».

The race is part of a practice now widespread in Lebanon, where several sporting events combine competition, popular participation and financing of social actions.

For the organizers of the Achrafieh Race 10452, the particularity of the event lies in the association between its local anchor in Ashrafieh and the national message expressed by its name.

Departure from Sassine Square

The appointment is scheduled for Sunday, October 25.

Sassine Square will be the starting point of the demonstration. Located in the centre of Ashrafieh, it is one of the main hubs of the district and a place regularly used for public events.

The organisation of a race in this sector requires coordination with the authorities and services concerned in order to secure the route and temporarily manage traffic.

Cooperation with the Lebanese Athletics Federation should also provide a framework for the day’s sport.

Registrations are already open with The Right Path. The association centralizes the recordings on its website and also provides a telephone number and e-mail address for participants.

The precise course of the different categories, their departure times and the latest practical arrangements must accompany the preparation of the event as the deadline of 25 October approaches.

Practical information

Event:Ashrafieh Race 10452

Date:sunday 25 october 2026

Place of departure:sassine Square, Ashrafieh, Beirut

Organization:The Right Path

Guidance:in cooperation with the Lebanese Athletics Federation

Objective:financing of humanitarian actions of the association

Telephone:81 175 924

E-mail:events@therightpathngo.com

Social networks:@therightpathngo

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews