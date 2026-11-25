The European Parliament approved in Strasbourg the package of agreements with Switzerland by 584 votes to 13, with 60 abstentions. Bilateral III covers free movement, electricity, health and other areas of cooperation. The Council of the Union has yet to conclude the agreements and the procedure continues in Bern.

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The European Parliament approved on Wednesday 25 November in Strasbourg the package of agreements negotiated with Switzerland. The vote on consent to the conclusion of agreements was 584 votes in favour, 13 against and 60 abstentions. The compromise, called « Bilaterals III » in Switzerland, concerns access to the European market and new cooperation, particularly in the fields of electricity, health and food safety.

What the package contains

The texts signed on 2 March 2026 in Brussels by the President of the Confederation, Guy Parmelin, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, update several existing agreements. These include the free movement of persons, land and air transport and the mutual recognition of conformity assessments, which avoids certain double technical checks.

The electricity component sets the conditions for Swiss participation in the European internal market. The Health Agreement organises cooperation against cross-border threats, while the Food Protocol aims to create a common food safety area. The package also includes a Swiss contribution mechanism to the Union’s economic and social cohesion.

How disputes would be resolved

In the sectors covered, rules are laid down to incorporate developments in European law. In the event of unresolved disputes, a joint arbitral tribunal may be seized. If it considers it necessary to interpret a provision of Union law, it must address the Court of Justice of the European Union on this point and then decide the dispute.

Procedure continues in Bern

The consent of the European Parliament does not bring the whole into force. The Union Council has yet to conclude the agreements and Switzerland must complete its own procedure. The Council of States and the committees of the National Council have already discussed several aspects, but the two chambers must agree on the texts and the modalities for their approval.

The Federal Council had proposed an optional referendum. The Political Institutions Committee of the National Council recommended on 16 November a mandatory referendum requiring the agreement of the people and cantons, while the Foreign Policy Committee of the same Chamber does not demand a majority of the cantons. This divergence was not resolved by the Strasbourg election.

A separate agreement on Switzerland’s participation in Union programmes is already provisionally applied, with retroactive effect from 1 January 2025. It concerns Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe; This regime does not apply to the other components of Bilateral III.

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