The price index followed by the Federal Reserve grew 3.8% year-on-year in October. The third quarter’s GDP is revised to 4.3% at an annualized rate, but real consumption is not the same in October.

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The price index followed by the Federal Reserve grew 3.8% year-on-year in October. The third quarter’s GDP is revised to 4.3% at an annualized rate, but real consumption is not the same in October.

US inflation accelerated in October according to the Consumer Expenditure Price Index (CPI). It is 3.8% year-on-year, after 3.7% in September, according to figures published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday 25 November. Without food and energy, the annual increase from 3.1% to 3.3%. Over one month, both indices increased by 0.3%.

Households spend more, without buying more

Consumer spending increased by 0.3 per cent in current dollars in October. Once the price increase is reduced, however, they fall by less than 0.1%. Household disposable income, after taxes, increases by 0.8% in value. The dollar expenditure figure therefore gives a more favourable picture of consumption than that of purchases measured by volume.

The Federal Reserve sets its target of 2% from the overall ECP index. This index is not the consumer price index (CPI), published by another body. They differ in particular in the expenditure covered and the weight given to each category. The annual figure of 3.8% therefore covers the ECP; it does not complete the 12-month rate missing in the ICC publication for October.

In the markets, gold falls below $3,500

Gold in cash was down 2 per cent at $3,483.59 per ounce on Wednesday at 9.15 a.m. in New York (4.15 p.m. in Beirut), according to a Reuters survey. The metal went under $3,500 for the first time since September 2025. This is a course in session, not a closing price.

The decline increased after the publication of the EPC index. The prospect of an increase in Federal Reserve rates in December weighs on gold: the metal does not pay interest, unlike Treasury securities. The Fed has not yet announced a decision for its December meeting.

Investment and consumption

In a separate publication, the BEA figures the real growth of the third quarter at 4.3% in annualized terms, compared with 3.4% in its initial estimate and 2.2% in the second quarter. Over the three months from July to September, the increase was about 1.1% compared to the previous quarter. The annualized rate projected this rate over four quarters; it does not measure progress compared to summer 2025.

The revision is mainly due to a higher estimate of investment and consumption. Government spending also supported activity over the quarter, while the decline in exports and the rise in imports affected the calculation of GDP. These data stop in September: the decline in volume purchases in October gives a first overview of consumption in the following quarter. The next GDP estimate and the November ECP survey are expected on December 23.

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