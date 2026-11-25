« Fresh » deposits reached $5.65 billion in August 2026, but all deposits declined. Why these stocks do not measure repayments.

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« Fresh » deposits in Lebanese banks reached $5.65 billion at the end of August 2026, compared to $4.50 billion at the end of December 2025, according to Bank Audi’s quarterly report. In the same table, all customer deposits declined. The two developments do not contradict each other: the new deposit-taking system builds up without paying back the frozen accounts of the crisis.

An increase of 1.15 billion, overall declining

The Bank Audi series gives a « fresh » outstanding of $5,650 billion compared to 4,501 billion eight months ago. The gap is 1.149 billion, or about 25.5%. Between the same two dates, total customer deposits increased from $87.191 billion to $85.518 billion and foreign currency deposits from $86.242 billion to $84.517 billion. These amounts are outstanding, not cumulative amounts received or paid during the period.

The figures therefore indicate that the fresh compartment has grown as the measured whole has decreased. They do not trace the origin of each dollar or the distribution of the increase between households and enterprises. Nor can it be mechanically subtracted from all bank currencies to deduct an old legally payable debt or a net debt to be apportioned.

Two circuits, not two names for the same dollar

The Bank of Lebanon has organized a separate treatment of the new funds. For the electronic settlement, its basic Decision No 13548, attached to Circular 165, includes funds transferred from abroad or received in the form of foreign currency notes after 17 October 2019, as well as certain banknote contributions to new book accounts in accordance with the conditions laid down by the Central Bank. This regulatory definition covers the flow of funds; the figure in Bank Audi’s report is that of its statistical series, expressed in dollars.

This partitioning allows you to process payments in the new circuit without automatically requalifying an old balance. The movement is useful for day-to-day activity, for example when a company needs to pay a supplier. It does not, however, make a family’s frozen savings mobilizable: this is covered by other rules, restitution mechanisms and the allocation of losses.

The wrong indicator to judge reimbursement

To monitor access to old deposits, decisive information is the amount actually returned to depositors, under what conditions and over what period. In order to assess a sustainable recovery of banking intermediation, it is also necessary to look at payments, credits granted and their financing. The $5.65 billion is used to track new funds; they do not replace any of these indicators.

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