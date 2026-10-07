7 octobre 2026
Reader account
English
RSS
Lebanon’s citizen media
All sections

News

Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, the Holy One of Kfifane, Lebanon

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 8 views

Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini The Saint of Kfifane-Batrun, Lebanon Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, born in 1808 in Hardine, is the most venerated saint in Northern Lebanon. He entered the Maronite Lebanese Order, and..

Libnanews
Sign in to save
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, the Holy One of Kfifane, Lebanon

Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, born in 1808 in Hardine, is the most venerated saint in Northern Lebanon.

Joining the Maronite Lebanese Order, he formed at the monastery of St.Antoine in Qozhaya, where he learned the binding of sacred manuscripts.

Ordained a priest in 1835, he taught theology at the convent of Kfifane, where he formed one of his most famous pupils: the future Saint Charbel.

The museum of the convent today preserves the liturgical objects and clothes that bear witness to the monastic life of the 19th century.

Former headquarters of the Maronite Patriarchate, the church of the convent of Kfifane still welcomes pilgrims and faithful who come to gather.

Canonized on May 16, 2004 by Pope John Paul II, Saint Hardini is today one of the patron saints of Lebanon.

He died on December 14, 1858, and has since been buried in a cedar coffin in the heart of the convent he loved so much.

Kfifane Convent, Batrun

Watch the original video on YouTube

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

All articles by this author →

Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

ABOUT

Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

FOLLOW US

FacebookXWhatsAppTelegram
© Libnanews.com . All Rights Reserved.