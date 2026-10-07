Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini The Saint of Kfifane-Batrun, Lebanon Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, born in 1808 in Hardine, is the most venerated saint in Northern Lebanon. He entered the Maronite Lebanese Order, and..

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Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, the Holy One of Kfifane, Lebanon

Saint Nimatullah al-Hardini, born in 1808 in Hardine, is the most venerated saint in Northern Lebanon.

Joining the Maronite Lebanese Order, he formed at the monastery of St.Antoine in Qozhaya, where he learned the binding of sacred manuscripts.

Ordained a priest in 1835, he taught theology at the convent of Kfifane, where he formed one of his most famous pupils: the future Saint Charbel.

The museum of the convent today preserves the liturgical objects and clothes that bear witness to the monastic life of the 19th century.

Former headquarters of the Maronite Patriarchate, the church of the convent of Kfifane still welcomes pilgrims and faithful who come to gather.

Canonized on May 16, 2004 by Pope John Paul II, Saint Hardini is today one of the patron saints of Lebanon.

He died on December 14, 1858, and has since been buried in a cedar coffin in the heart of the convent he loved so much.

Kfifane Convent, Batrun

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