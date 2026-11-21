François Ruffin withdrew his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. The deputy for the Somme invokes the failure of a large primary left and does not announce any rallying.

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François Ruffin announced Saturday, November 21, that he was ending his campaign for the 2027 presidential election. The deputy for the Somme, who was speaking on the occasion of the Parliament of his standing movement, said that he had given up for lack of assembly around a large primary left. In the press release which he relayed around 6 p.m., Paris time, he did not rally with any of the other candidates.

From continued application to withdrawal

On November 6, Ruffin did not exclude a withdrawal if a common solution emerged to defeat the National Rally. He did not announce and remained engaged in the race. On 13 November, he had confirmed his candidacy and insisted on the place of essential jobs and professions in his campaign. He said he would take responsibility at the time of the choices, without indicating any withdrawal or support to another candidate.

On Saturday, the Member no longer presents his withdrawal as a possibility. He believes that the primary he defended will not bring together the political forces he hoped to gather and that his candidacy has no prospect of victory. He hoped for a good campaign for the remaining left-wing candidates and asked them to defend a project capable of reaching a majority. He does not separate them in his statement.

The end of a campaign, not Standing!

Ruffin claims to have raised 135,000 citizen support for his approach. The term sponsorship used in his press release here refers to support for his campaign. They do not replace the 500 eligible nominations that the Constitutional Council must receive in order for a candidate to be admitted.

The MP also announces that Standing! will continue to defend the forty projects he has put forward, in particular on labour and economic, demographic and climate issues. His withdrawal therefore put an end to his own presidential campaign. It does not mean that his movement chose another candidate or that an agreement was reached between the left forces.

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