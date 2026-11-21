With « Leh Kida », Yuri Markadi turns a note heard in a café into an Egyptian Arabic song. The single succeeds « Bakkir », released in June.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In 2004,Bahebbak Wordgave his name to an album of nine songs by Yuri Markadi. In November 2026, Lebanese singerLeh Kida, an Egyptian Arabic single built around a coffee scene. The song succeedsBakkirreleased in june.

A declaration of love to a question

Catalogue datesBahebbak Wordof 17 August 2004. The title says love to the first person, with its intensity for only decor. Twenty-two years later,Leh Kidaasks a familiar question, which can be translated as « Why like this? ». The single, released on 11 November under the Hu Management phonographic credit, contains only one track of about two minutes.

For this song he wrote and composed, Markadi says he left with a note heard in a popular café in Egypt. He made this exchange the starting point of a narrative in Egyptian dialect, on a rhythm borrowed from hip hop. He said he had chosen a more serious voice, which he was already using for his work of off advertising voice. This choice gives a point of comparison with his romantic songs, without making the new single a break with his entire repertoire.

From family memory to coffee story

The video was presented during its release as filmed in the Khan al-Khalili neighbourhood of Cairo. The coffee scene gives the song a precise setting. The name of actress Nelly Karim is used as a reference; the record of the song credits Markadi alone as an interpreter, not a duo.

On 22 June, the singer had already publishedBakkir. He presents this piece as a tribute to his father. The two titles of 2026 do not tell the same thing: one part of a family story, the other part of a conversation seized in a café. The singer presentsLeh Kidaas a first title of his album project. The single was released, but the catalogue consulted does not give an release date for the album.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews