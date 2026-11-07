Paraguay: Peña transferred to military compound

Santiago Peña left his home in Asunción for the Presidential Regiment on the night of 6-7 November. There had been clashes in front of his residence, where protesters demanded his imprisonment. The police presented the transfer as a security measure. The former president, dismissed on Friday, remains subject to the Ueno Bank investigation. His presentation to the public prosecutor’s office is announced on Saturday at 11 a.m. local time. The exact legal conditions for his stay in the military compound remain to be specified.

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Santiago Peña was transferred from his home to the Presidential Regiment in Asunción on the night of 6-7 November 2026. This displacement occurred after clashes in front of his residence, a few hours after his removal. According to the Paraguayan press, the security services felt they could no longer protect the premises. The former President remains concerned by the detention order issued in the Ueno Bank case.

The transfer of Santiago Peña after the clashes

A convoy of vehicles left the residence at midnight local time. Protesters gathered in the area to demand his imprisonment, rather than keeping him at home. Objects were thrown into the vehicles while they left, reporting several Paraguayan media.

The transfer from Santiago Peña changes the place where he spends the night. However, the information available does not clarify all the legal conditions for his stay in the military compound. Nor do they document a decision of a judge to place a person in custody.

The Presidential Regiment is a unit responsible for protecting the authorities and former heads of state. Displacement is presented as a security measure. It does not constitute a release or a conviction in the bank file.

A wounded commissioner, rubber projectile fire

The incidents took place between participants in the rally and the police officers deployed around the house. According to the local press, agents used rubber projectiles to disperse the crowd. A commissioner, Pedro Babera, was wounded in the face by a stone. An ambulance was called to assist him.

The police officer claimed that outside groups had joined the demonstrators and caused unrest. This charge remains with the police. The information consulted does not establish the identity of the persons concerned or confirm the existence of organised infiltration.

Prior to Peña’s departure, Babera had announced a strengthening of the scheme. He also recalled that the former president was deprived of liberty and should be presented to the prosecution. No full record of those injured during the clashes was available in the reports examined.

The prosecution order remains separate from the political trial

On 6 November, the Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had ordered the detention of Santiago Peña and Carlos Carvallo, former president of the central bank. Tax Resolution No. 7 concerns criminal investigation No. 92/2026, opened for alleged abuse of trust and other offences.

In this document, the prosecution initially planned to keep Peña at home until it was presented before the unit specializing in economic crime and corruption. The night shift takes place after this decision. At this stage, the communications consulted do not specify which authority has formally validated the change of location.

Carlos Carvallo presented himself to the police on Friday night, accompanied by his lawyer, according to the Paraguayan press. Both men must respond to the inquiry in accordance with their rights. The suspicions examined by the investigators are not judicially established facts.

A presentation at the public prosecutor’s office announced Saturday

This sequence follows the removal of Peña by the Senate on Friday, November 6. Pedro Alliana was sworn in to succeed him. The parliamentary procedure concerned the exercise of presidential functions. It differs from the criminal investigation related to the Ueno Bank crisis.

According to the Paraguayan press, which cites official sources, Peña is to be taken to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday 7 November at 11 a.m., Asunción time. This presentation is announced, not yet completed in the verified information. The next expected clarifications concern his hearing, the measures decided by the court and the conditions for his detention.

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