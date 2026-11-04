4 novembre 2026
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Midterms : Christina Bohannan swings a seat in Iowa

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

AP announces Christina Bohannan’s victory in Iowa-1 against Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The majority of the Chamber remains unassigned at 0516 UTC.

Christina Bohannan fait basculer Iowa-1 selon AP. Photo d’illustration du Capitole fédéral, archives de 1997.
Photo d’illustration : le Capitole fédéral à Washington, archives de 1997. Architect of the Capitol, domaine public. Mise en page Libnanews. © Architect of the Capitol, 1997, domaine public ; mise en page Libnanews.
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Checked on 4 November 2026 at 0516 UTC, at 0716 hours in Beirut.

Christina Bohannan wins the first district of Iowa in the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. The democrat beats outgoing Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. AP announced its victory at 0008 Eastern American time, i.e0508 UTC and 0708 in Beirut.

This seat is therefore changing sides. Bohannan, a professor of law and former elected state, lost the same duel of 799 votes in 2024. This figure relates to the previous election, not the difference of that night.

A gain of seat, not an allocation of the Chamber

At the time of our audit,AP did not allocate the majority of the House. This local result is not enough to announce. Thedemocratic majority in the Senatehad already been announced by the agency.

The powers of PA are distinct from official certification. Agencyexplains that she appoints a winner when she considers that her opponents no longer have a way to victory. The count can still continue.

Source of result: associated Press dispatch on Iowa-1published on November 4, 2026 at 0508 UTC, and direct from the Agency consulted at 0516 UTC.

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