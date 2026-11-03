Macron: Two years of messages revealed in a book

Françoise Degois publishes a book from two years of messages exchanged with Emmanuel Macron. The first passages reported by the French press include their disagreements after the 2024 legislative elections, Lucie Castets’ candidacy and the defence of the presidential balance sheet. Announced this week by Robert Laffont, the book presents a correspondence on Telegram. According to the reports issued on 3 November, the Elysée was informed late of its preparation. A copy was sent to the Presidency.

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Two years of discussions with Emmanuel Macron became a political book. InYou’re all too hard on me, announced this week at Robert Laffont, Françoise Degois publishes messages exchanged with the President. The first reports, published on Tuesday, November 3, describe a conversation filled with disagreements, justifications and sometimes biting answers.

These private Macron messages are not from an official interview. They are reported by their recipient, a journalist and editorialist committed to the left. The passages currently made public reveal a head of State who responds to the criticisms of his interlocutor, in particular on his choices after the 2024 legislative elections.

Macron’s private messages exchanged on Telegram

According to the book presented byMarianne, exchanges begin at the end of summer 2024. Françoise Degois had defended Brigitte Macron on social network X, against a conspiracy campaign. The president then sent him a thank you on Telegram.

The contact does not stop with this first response. For about two years, the journalist and the head of state continued their conversation over the course of the day. The book brings together this correspondence, which differs from statements prepared for an interview or speech.

Le Figaro, who states that he read the book before it was published, highlights the often nocturnal nature of the president’s written exchanges. His report describes an Emmanuel Macron anxious to defend his decisions. The prospect of the presidential election of 2027 is also a matter of concern.

Disagreement on the left after the legislative elections

A passage reported by the regional press relates to the early legislative elections of 2024. Françoise Degois defends Lucie Castets’ candidacy for Matignon. She blames the president for not choosing the left.

In the messages reproduced in the book, Emmanuel Macron contests his reading of the election result. He also challenged the prospect of Lucie Castets being appointed. These responses belong to the political sequence of 2024.

The outcome of this sequence is known: Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier Prime Minister on 5 September 2024. The official communiqué of the Elysée then invoked the search for stability and the ability to gather. The book therefore goes back to the disagreements that accompanied this decision, more than two years before its publication.

Criticism, but also a request for recognition

Elsewhere, Françoise Degois blames the president for his stubbornness. He replied: « You are worse than me! The confrontation does not end their exchanges.

When Françoise Degois salutes his support for Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron encourages him to make this opinion public. This application for recognition nourishes the title of the work, which alternates criticism and approval.

These messages must be distinguished from a presidential speech published under the control of the Elysée. They are presented in the account of their recipient. Their interest lies in this access to continued political discussion, and in contrast to institutional statements.

A book of which Elysée was reportedly informed late

Mariannestates that the Elysée learned the existence of the book only Monday, November 2. This information comes from the magazine’s investigation. It does not mean that the Presidency has validated the publication of the messages or the manner in which they are presented.

According to the regional press, Françoise Degois sent a copy of his work to L’Élysée on Tuesday, November 3. The book is announced at Robert Laffont this week, while the first passages already circulate in the French press.

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