7 novembre 2026
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Dijon: trams replaced by buses from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 7 views

The mobilization announced on Saturday in Dijon results in network adaptations and restrictions in an area of the city centre.

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Divia Mobility announces the replacement of T1 and T2 trams by buses this Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Paris time, due to the planned event in Dijon.

Alternative service for trams

The « Plan B » buses will run every eight minutes on T1 and every twelve minutes on T2. Delays are reported on the end-of-shore plans and yellow bandages at the station.

Buses will have adapted schedules, except L7 and B16, announced at regular times. Divia warns that itineraries can still change depending on the event, including those of replacement buses. Traffic information is therefore to be checked before departure.

A union call at 2 p.m

Solidarity 21 renewed on Friday its call to protest Saturday at 2 p.m., Place de la République, against expensive life. The union wants to extend the mobilization on November 5 and calls for general meetings in the workplace to decide on new strikes and their renewal. This appointment remains a call: it does not constitute a statement of presence or a figure of participation.

Restrictions in a downtown area

In its communiqué of 6 November, the Côte d’Or prefecture indicated that no demonstrations related to this mobilization had been declared to its services. It announces a ban on gatherings and gatherings from 8 a.m. to midnight in a city centre perimeter up to the station. The measure concerns the sector defined by the decree, not the whole of Dijon.

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