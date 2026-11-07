Toulouse: bus and airport shuttle diverted from 12:45 p.m

Tisseo announces deviations Saturday, November 7. The airport shuttle changes its terminus and several buses fall back on the metro.

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In Toulouse, bus trips will be modified this Saturday, November 7, 2026 due to the event announced in the city centre. In its updated at 9.35 a.m, Tisseo forecasts deviations from 12:45 p.m. Paris time for 12 lines and the airport shuttle.

The airport shuttle will no longer serve Matabiau

The airport shuttle card announces a postponement of the U.S. bus station terminal Fondeyre. Six stops will no longer be served during the detour: Pont du Béarnais, Compans-Caffarelli, Jeanne-d.

Travellers intending to take this shuttle to Matabiau or the centre will therefore have to adjust their starting point. This is the airport bus service: this bulletin does not provide information on flights.

Jolimont, Empalot and La Vache as connecting points

The lines concerned are L1, L8, L9, L14, 15, 23, 27, 29, 39, 45, 63 and 70. Several terminals will be moved to maintain connections with the metro:

The bus 15 and 23 will have their terminus Jeanne-d.

The line 27 will have its terminus Toulouse-Lautrec Negreneys moved to Empalot, on line B. Its deviation will rule out Matabiau Station SNCF, Colombette and Guilhemery.

The line 29 will finish at La Vache, on line B, instead of Jeanne-d’Arc. Barrière de Paris, Minimes–Claude Nougaro and Concorde are among the unserved stops.

On the line L1, Tisseo indicates connections to Barrière de Paris with metro B, as well as Roseraie and Jolimont with metro A. Another deviation, linked to the rugby match at Ernest-Wallon, was announced at 1 p.m.: the terminus Sept Deniers–Salvador Dali will be postponed to Soleil d’Or, with an expected end at 5:30 p.m. for this separate measure.

Metro, tram and Teleo

At the time of the bulletin, metros A and B, T1 and Teleo trams operate normally. Tisseo warns, however, that some metro stations may temporarily close. The Jean-Jaurès agency closes at noon; The Traveling Area opens exceptionally from 9 a.m. to noon.

These announcements describe the planned measures, not deviations already noted. The Tisseo sheets remain to be consulted before departure to follow their evolution.

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