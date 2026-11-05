GiFi and Grand Frais: Where are the stores?

GiFi’s judicial remedy, delivered on November 3, 2026, revives questions about its stores and the proposed divestitures at Grand Frais. Management announces the continuation of the activity. The discussions presented in October 2025 concerned part of the network, with a schedule subject to several conditions. An opening must be verified locally: a draft assignment is not sufficient to establish its realization. The following are the dates confirmed, the procedural framework and the information that remains to be specified.

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GiFi and Grand Charge raise questions about the future of their stores. The Toulouse commercial court placed GiFi in judicial reform on 3 November 2026. Management announces the continuation of the activity. The proposed divestiture of certain sites at Grand Frais, which had previously been initiated, concerned part of the network.

GiFi stores continue to operate

The shops remain open, the management said in a press release taken from a news agency. The group has more than 500 outlets and employs about 6,000 people in France. The court opened a six-month observation period.

This procedure provides a framework for maintaining the business of a company at the end of payments. During the observation period, the court stakeholders examine its situation and ways of redressing it. The officer continues his work, with the assistance or supervision of the administrator according to the mission established by the court.

Employment contracts continue during this period. Subsequent decisions may, however, alter the activity or the number of staff. The opening of the adjustment does not therefore guarantee the permanent maintenance of all shops and jobs. Nor does it declare their general closure.

GiFi and Grand Charges: a project limited to certain sites

The real estate reconciliation with Grand Charges precedes this judicial decision. In a communication dated 24 October 2025, GiFi’s legal counsel described discussions concerning the divestiture of 25 to 30 stores. He mentioned a possible signature in early 2026, after consultation with staff representatives.

The schedule then provided for completion in 2026, subject to normal conditions and regulatory authorities. It was a targeted project, aimed in particular at developing the territorial location of Grand Frais. This document did not describe the acquisition of GiFi as a whole.

An announced schedule remains separate from a completed sale. It is not enough to establish that each store mentioned has changed its name or to set its date of reopening. The exact number of conversions performed should be confirmed site by site. The information verified for this article does not make it possible to publish an exhaustive and updated list.

Check a store-wide opening

To prepare a trip, the point-of-sale calendar remains a useful benchmark. In Sainte-Marguerite, in the Vosges, the official record of Grand Frais announces for example an opening on November 18. It does not specify that this store replaces a GiFi: therefore this origin cannot be deducted from the advertisement.

With regard to GiFi’s reorganization, the next judicial meeting is set for 8 January 2027. The court must then examine the financial capacity to continue the activity and maintain the observation period.

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