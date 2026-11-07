Caen: trams and buses adapted from 12:30 pm

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In Caen,Twisto adapts its networkfrom 12:30 p.m., Paris time, this Saturday, November 7, 2026, in anticipation of the event in the city centre.

The three limited tram lines

The operator’s bulletin, updated Friday at 5.50 p.m., provides the following services:

T1 will run between Hérouville Saint-Clair and Caen Copernicus in the north, then between Ifs Jean Vilar and Caen Presquíle in the south.

T2 will be limited to Caen Campus 2–Caen Copernicus.

T3 will circulate between Fleury Hauts de l’Orne and Caen Presquíle.

The city centre shuttle will not travel during the demonstration. Several bus lines will be diverted, while lines 22, 31 and 34 are announced without modification related to the assembly.

Vélolib stations unavailable

Vélolib stations will also be unavailable, in particular to the two accesses of the railway station and Place de la République. The deviations can evolve with the procession: the operator’s bulletin is to be consulted before a trip.

CGT calls for further mobilization

In apress release published on 6 November and relayed by his local union of HérouvilleThe CGT of Calvados calls for participation in the citizen mobilization on Saturday, while specifying that it is not on the initiative. She announces that she will propose a departmental inter-union meeting to organize the follow-up of the movement and develop the strike.

This call comes after 5 November. It expresses the position of the organisation and does not allow to measure participation in the mobilization of this Saturday.

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