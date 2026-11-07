France: Trade unions will decide on Monday’s continuation

The social conference on 9 November in Matignon will focus on wages and purchasing power. The interunion is waiting for its outcome to decide on the next mobilisations.

9

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The demonstrations of this Saturday 7 November in France precede a political meeting set Monday in Matignon. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will bring together employee and employer organisations for a social conference on purchasing power and wages. The interunion announced that it would decide on the follow-up to the mobilisation after this meeting.

An appointment announced on November 5th

Thecommunique de Matignon, published on November 5, confirms the date of Monday 9 November. The Minister for Labour and Solidarity must complete his consultations by Sunday. At the same time, the Minister for Action and Public Accounts is continuing discussions with representatives of public officials.

The communiqué thus sets a timetable for discussions. It does not detail any wage increases already decided or agreement reached with the social partners.

Trade union organisations expect answers

In astatement dated 5 November and issued on 6 November by the CGT Stateeight organizations indicate that they will meet again on Monday after Matignon to stop the movement. The text is signed by CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, FSU and Solidaires.

They condition the end of mobilization to respond to the demands of employees, civil servants, young people and pensioners. They also regret, in this declaration, the absence of appointments for public officials and youth, while taking note of the announced meeting with private representative organizations.

This position remains a trade union declaration. Discussions with representatives of the public service are mentioned in the government press release.

The Smic remains in discussion

According toreport from LCP published on November 6Jean-Pierre Farandou mentioned on TF1 the possibility of wearing the monthly Smic beyond 1,500 euros net. However, the Minister clarified that this development was not achieved and was still under discussion.

LCP also reports that Marylise Léon, Secretary General of the CFDT, is demanding an increase of 100 euros net of the monthly Smic. This is the organization’s request, distinct from a government decision.

The conference on Monday and the subsequent union meeting are therefore the next announced deadlines. They do not at this stage prejudge an agreement or a halt to demonstrations.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews