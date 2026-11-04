According to the Associated Press, Mark Warner was re-elected as a Virginia senator against Republican Bert Mizusawa. The agency attributed this victory to the Democrat at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, 3 November, i.e. 2 a.m. Wednesday in Beirut. The senator obtained a fourth term and retained a democrat seat. This allocation does not determine the majority of the Senate. The official certification remains separate from the media announcement, while other elections continue.

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Democrat Mark Warner was re-elected to the United States Senate in Virginia during the midterms, according to the Associated Press. The agency attributed him the victory over Republican Bert Mizusawa on Tuesday 3 November at 7 p.m. Eastern time. It was then 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in Beirut.

This assignment opens a fourth term for Mark Warner. The Democrats thus retain a seat they already held. It does not represent a political shift and does not, on its own, allow for the future majority of the Senate.

Midterms: a fourth term for Mark Warner

Mark Warner was first elected to the Senate in November 2008, and was reappointed in 2014 and 2020. Prior to Washington, he had led Virginia as governor from 2002 to 2006.

He is currently the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He is also a member of the Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules of Procedure committees. His professional activity had begun in the technological sector before his entry into politics.

A victory award, before certification

The PA announcement comes at normal voting time in Virginia. The assignment dispatch does not provide any final score or proportion of blanks. Bert Mizusawa, his Republican opponent, is a retired army division general.

A media award distinguishes a race considered to have been acquired from a count still in progress. Certification is the responsibility of the electoral authorities. Other midterm elections continue in the country as local closures and climbs continue.

Cover: Official portrait of Mark Warner, 22 April 2025. Ryan Donnell / U.S. Senate Photographic Services, public domain; Libnanews dressing.

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