Nantes: trams and buses adapted from 12:30 pm

Event on 7 November in Nantes: three tram lines, the Busway and several buses are involved. The main adaptations announced.

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In Nantes, public transport routes will be modified this Saturday, November 7, 2026, due to the event announced in the city centre. The official Naolib bulletin posted an alert from 12:30 p.m., Paris time, until 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The three tram lines, the two Busways and several bus lines are among the services concerned.

Interruptions on the three tram lines

According to the adaptations announced by Naolib and relayed Friday evening by the local press, line 1 will be interrupted between Chantiers Navals and Duchess Anne. Line 2 will end at 50 Otages. On line 3, traffic will be cut between Brittany and Hôtel Dieu. Busway 4 will stop in Jemmapes, facing the City of Congress.

Nine bus lines with short or cut routes

The other adaptations announced are as follows:

C1: interruption between Chanzy and Copernicus; C3: between Hotel Dieu and Copernicus; C6: between Delorme and Chanzy.

C2: terminus at Talensac; C8 and line 26: terminus at Delorme.

Line 11: interruption between Pipay and Copernicus; Line 12: between Talensac and Pipay; Line 23: between Copernicus and Talensac.

The Business Mobility Area will also be closed exceptionally.

An alert also on the airport shuttle

Naolib reports the same disturbance range on Busway 5 and the airport shuttle. The official list consulted does not detail their appropriate routes. Travellers using these services will need to check their service before leaving.

The alert remains presented as coming in the newsletter consulted this morning. This information therefore describes a planned scheme, not already identified interruptions. The alert range of up to 3 hours does not guarantee that each line will remain disturbed throughout this period. To prepare a trip or follow a change, the updated information is available in the traffic info section of Naolib and its application.

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