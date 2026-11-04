Oman: Tanker hit near Lima on November 3

A tanker was hit by two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday, 3 November, off Lima, Oman. The UKMTO Marine Safety Centre located the incident at 7 p.m. UTC. His opinion referred to impact in the engine room. No injuries or environmental damage were reported when the alert was issued.
Tanker hit 14 nautical miles from Lima
The safety officer of the company operating the vessel forwarded the report. The tanker is located 14 nautical miles northeast of Lima, about 26 kilometres away. He does not specify his name, flag, or cargo.
The origin of the projectiles remains unknown in this document. No author is named. Nor can it be said that a fire has been declared or that the vessel has lost its propulsion.
A provisional assessment, not an alert release
The absence of victims and reported pollution corresponds to the information received at the time of reporting. It is not a complete expert in damage. The authorities are investigating, the opinion states.
Vessels present in the area are encouraged to navigate with caution and report suspicious activity. The future status of the tanker remains to be specified.
Navigation remains an issue in the discussions on Ormuz
The incident occurs as diplomatic exchanges on the Strait of Ormuz continue. On Tuesday, 3 November, Qatar reported that Washington and Tehran were reviewing the proposals of the mediators. Discussions include the conditions for a resumption of navigation and sanctions.
This context does not allow the attack to be attributed to one of the parties. Maritime reporting and diplomatic declarations constitute two separate information. At this stage, nothing published in Opinion 195-26 links the projectiles to a decision announced in the negotiations.
An identification of the vessel, a technical assessment or a substantiated assignment would require additional information. The available document remains an alert dated 3 November, not the announcement of an attack on 4 November.
Comments