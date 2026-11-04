4 novembre 2026
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Oman: Tanker hit near Lima on November 3

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 5 views

A tanker reported two impacts in its engine room on Tuesday, 3 November, at 7 p.m. UTC, 14 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman. The British Alert 195-26 does not mention any victims or pollution reported at this stage. It does not identify the ship, its cargo or the firefighter. Authorities investigate and recommend caution to navigators. This report must be distinguished from other recent maritime incidents and does not correspond to an attack on 4 November.

Oman, 3 novembre : tanker touché près de Lima. Vue satellite d’archives de la région d’Ormuz, sans représentation du navire.
Détroit d’Ormuz et péninsule de Musandam, vue réelle du satellite Terra du 2 décembre 2020. Archive géographique : cette image ne représente ni le tanker ni l’incident du 3 novembre 2026. MODIS Land Rapid Response Team / NASA GSFC, domaine public aux États-Unis. Photographie entière redimensionnée sans recadrage ni retouche ; habillage classique Libnanews. Source et droits : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Strait_of_Hormuz_(MODIS_2020-12-04).jpg © MODIS Land Rapid Response Team / NASA GSFC, domaine public aux États-Unis.
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Translation available inFrancais
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A tanker was hit by two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday, 3 November, off Lima, Oman. The UKMTO Marine Safety Centre located the incident at 7 p.m. UTC. His opinion referred to impact in the engine room. No injuries or environmental damage were reported when the alert was issued.

Tanker hit 14 nautical miles from Lima

The safety officer of the company operating the vessel forwarded the report. The tanker is located 14 nautical miles northeast of Lima, about 26 kilometres away. He does not specify his name, flag, or cargo.

The origin of the projectiles remains unknown in this document. No author is named. Nor can it be said that a fire has been declared or that the vessel has lost its propulsion.

A provisional assessment, not an alert release

The absence of victims and reported pollution corresponds to the information received at the time of reporting. It is not a complete expert in damage. The authorities are investigating, the opinion states.

Vessels present in the area are encouraged to navigate with caution and report suspicious activity. The future status of the tanker remains to be specified.

Navigation remains an issue in the discussions on Ormuz

The incident occurs as diplomatic exchanges on the Strait of Ormuz continue. On Tuesday, 3 November, Qatar reported that Washington and Tehran were reviewing the proposals of the mediators. Discussions include the conditions for a resumption of navigation and sanctions.

This context does not allow the attack to be attributed to one of the parties. Maritime reporting and diplomatic declarations constitute two separate information. At this stage, nothing published in Opinion 195-26 links the projectiles to a decision announced in the negotiations.

An identification of the vessel, a technical assessment or a substantiated assignment would require additional information. The available document remains an alert dated 3 November, not the announcement of an attack on 4 November.

Sources and references

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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