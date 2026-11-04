Abdul El-Sayed elected: the fracture over Israel

Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate seat according to the Associated Press. The Progressive defends an arms embargo against Israel. His democrat rival Haley Stevens, who was beaten in primary school, had supported Republican Mike Rogers. This victory reveals a political divide without immediately changing US foreign policy.

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Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate election against Republican Mike Rogers, according to the Associated Press award announced on November 4, 2026. The Progressive Democrat must become the first Muslim senator in the United States in January. His victory also gave a national reach to the democratic divide over Israel: Haley Stevens, his beaten rival at the primary level, had finally supported Rogers.

The vote was held on 3 November. The announcement of a winner by a news agency does not constitute the official certification of the results. It does, however, reveal a political fact: in an disputed state, El-Sayed won without abandoning his criticism of American military aid to Israel. This position had fed the attacks of its opponents during the primary and general campaign.

Abdul El-Sayed wins democratic seat to preserve

The future senator will succeed Gary Peters, a democrat who did not seek a new term. It is therefore not a seat torn from the Republicans, but a seat retained by the Democrats. In front of him, Mike Rogers, a former Republican representative, was supported by Donald Trump.

This distinction counts to measure victory. El-Sayed took two different steps: to obtain the Democratic nomination, then to gather beyond the electorate of the primary. His overall success was in response to those who felt his profile was too cleavage for a Michigan-wide election. He alone does not prove that each of his proposals has a majority.

The first confrontation had been between the Progressive and Haley Stevens, a federal representative from the party’s more moderate wing. El-Sayed beat him little at the 4 August primary. Mallory McMorrow, another initial candidate, had left the race before that vote. She then called the rally around the winner.

On Israel, a practical disagreement over weapons

The El-Sayed line is not limited to a criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu. In his programme, he called for an immediate arms embargo on Israel. He refuses to distinguish between offensive and defensive weapons. It also calls for the application of US laws that condition military aid and sales.

The candidate described the Israeli campaign in Gaza as « genocide ». This is his position, contested by the Israeli and American governments. His refusal of unconditional military funding is part of a broader doctrine, which also targets several Arab partners in Washington. At the same time, its programme envisages a revival of international aid, notably to UNRWA, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

This distinction between military and humanitarian assistance sheds light on his project. He does not propose a withdrawal of any American action in the Middle East. He wants to change the instruments of this action, with a focus on human rights and diplomacy. His position on Israel therefore includes specific budgetary choices which his future votes will allow to evaluate.

Haley Stevens was defending another relationship with Israel

Stevens defends a close alliance with Israel. But summarizing his speech with unreserved support for Netanyahu would be inaccurate. In a TV interview on 9 July, she criticized her conduct of war and her inability to establish peace. It had also defended a two-State solution and the right of Palestinians to self-determination.

In the same interview, she presented the recognition of Israel’s right to exist as a major difference with El-Sayed. She blamed him for his answers to that question. It also supported the reconstruction of Gaza. The disagreement was thus about the guarantees to be given to Israel, the conditions for American support and the words used to describe the war.

The opposition is therefore not limited to two personalities wishing or refusing peace. It concerns the means of pressure Washington should exert on its ally. El-Sayed intends to use the cessation of arms deliveries. Stevens defends a supportive relationship, while criticizing the Israeli government.

Stevens’ support for Rogers made the break visible

After his defeat in primary school, Stevens had initially supported El-Sayed. On November 1, two days before the general election, she changed sides and announced her support for Mike Rogers. She appeared with him in a church in Detroit. This choice turned an internal rivalry into public support for the Republican candidate.

The breakup accelerated around an advertisement by a group outside the El-Sayed campaign. It linked the cost of food shopping to US support for Israel. Stevens asked for his conviction. After the candidate’s team asked her not to participate in her events, she chose Rogers.

El-Sayed explicitly rejected the content of this advertisement before the election. This point prevents him from automatically assigning all messages broadcast by groups favorable to his election. He sought to refocus the campaign on the cost of living. The dispute thus mixed political disagreement, advertising controversy and personal breakdown.

The announced victory means that this defection did not prevent his election. It does not measure how many Stevens voices have moved, nor in what sense. Without detailed data on voters and their motivations, assigning the result to this single episode would be risky.

A setback for Israel’s support strategy

The primary had already constituted a defeat for the pro-Israeli organizations that supported Stevens. AIPAC and its allies had committed significant resources against El-Sayed. He had made their role in the campaign an argument against the influence of major financiers.

His general election continued this political setback: the opposition of these networks was not enough to prevent his entry into the Senate. In this case, it weakens the idea that a frontal criticism of aid to Israel necessarily condemns a Democrat in an disputed state. It does not address the other issues of the election, nor the party divisions.

The first is the political representation of a Muslim senator. It does not transform El-Sayed into a spokesman for all American Muslims. The Muslim, Arab, Jewish or Christian voters are not homogeneous blocs. Their vote cannot be inferred from their religion or origin.

In the Senate, votes and coalitions

In Washington, El-Sayed will have one vote for credits, appointments and legislation. It will be able to support initiatives against certain arms sales and participate in the control of the executive. But his election does not trigger any embargoes and does not cancel any deliveries.

In order to become binding, a resolution blocking the sale of arms must cross both chambers and the Presidency. A presidential veto adds the obstacle of a two-thirds majority in each chamber to overcome it. The capacity for action will therefore depend on parliamentary alliances, beyond the progressive camp alone.

The immediate change is political: a critical line towards military support for Israel gets an additional place in the Senate. Its concrete translation will begin with the first texts, commission assignments and votes of the new Congress in January 2027.

Sources and benchmarks

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