November 4th press review: Lebanon faces emergencies

The newspapers of 4 November 2026 describe a Lebanon facing regional tensions and internal emergencies. Negotiations around Iran, the future of the South, bank losses, wages and public arrears dominate. Food security, amnesty, the rights of persons with disabilities and judicial investigations are also on the local pages. Finally, the journal follows cultural initiatives, academic research and sporting appointments, without confusing actual announcements, accusations and facts.

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Front page: Lebanon between diplomatic expectations and internal emergencies

Regional negotiations remain open

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 places Lebanon at the crossroads between Washington and Tehran. Qatar continues to mediate, while military threats remain. In his article, Mohammad Ballout describes a more intense diplomatic activity. He reported that both parties were considering new proposals. However, it does not present any agreement as concluded. Discussions include navigation in the Strait of Ormuz, blockade and sanctions. According to the interlocutors mentioned, a second strand could address nuclear, compensation and Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. These elements remain proposals reported by the press.

The daily emphasizes Lebanon’s place in these exchanges. A Lebanese source claims that Iranian officials keep Nabih Berri and Hezbollah informed. It describes an Iranian will to include the Lebanese situation in a possible arrangement. This reading does not amount to an American commitment. Nor is it possible to announce an Israeli withdrawal. The newspaper thus looks at active mediation and guarantees still lacking. The difference between contact, proposal and agreement remains essential to understanding this sequence.

US elections do not solve Lebanese problems

In Ad Diyar of November 4, 2026, Michel Nasr analyses the American elections when their result remains unknown in the edition. It expressly distinguishes the polls from the results of the vote. National differences are not sufficient to designate a majority in Congress. Senate elections are held state by state. The seats of the House depend on separate constituencies. Cost of living, inflation and fuel prices are central to his story. Lebanon’s questions mainly concern future American decisions. They concern war, negotiation and the timetable for presidential action.

This international expectation does not suspend domestic cases. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 reports the exchanges on the unpaid electricity and the law to deal with the financial losses. It also describes the government’s approach to food poisoning. The question of the return of Syrian refugees goes back to Joseph Aoun’s remarks. The Dahr al-Baydar explosives case continues to weigh on government relations. These are not mere consequences of the American election. They undertake administrative, budgetary and judicial decisions specific to Lebanon.

Different horizons for security and public services

The articles of Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 describe several calendars. Regional mediation is advancing at the pace of exchanges between capitals. Consideration of the draft financial law remains linked to the work of the Government and Parliament. Food controls are, on the contrary, immediate measures. Payment commitments to Electricity of Lebanon must be translated into payments. In each case, the announcement of an approach does not yet prove its result. The newspaper presents a country facing these simultaneous emergencies, without giving them a common outcome already acquired.

Security in the South remains the background of this reading. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 publishes a photograph of the strikes on Kfar Tebnit. His interview with Abdel Rahman Bizri expresses the fear of a new escalation. He called for rapid contacts with Lebanon’s partners. It also calls for cohesion around the state and the army. The military scenarios referred to in the comments remain distinct from the facts noted. Their presence in newspapers reflects concern. It does not prove that a broader operation would have been decided.

Local policy: State authority plays a role in several cases

Government mobilised on food security

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 reports an interview of Nawaf Salam with Edgar Lawandos, Director General of State Security. The meeting extended the urgent discussions on poisoning and suspicions of food fraud. The present arrangement involves the security services, the Lebanese Food Security Authority and the relevant administrations. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office must supervise the judicial proceedings. The account therefore focuses on the coordination of control. It does not establish the criminal responsibility of a specific professional. Nor does it provide a definitive assessment of those affected.

This mobilisation raises the question of the transition from alerts to effective controls. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 describes the tasks of detecting offences and protecting public health. The newspaper does not confuse these missions with a conviction. Health checks, sampling and investigations are subject to different procedures. Several services also require a clear division of responsibilities. The Serail meeting marks a government response. It alone is not sufficient to establish that each distribution circuit has already been inspected.

Waste and associations in the Serail agenda

The same issue of Ad Diyar reports a meeting with Tamara el-Zein, Minister of Environment, and Marwan Rizkallah. The President of the National Solid Waste Management Authority participates in the follow-up of government decisions. Practical proposals must be prepared for a forthcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers. The paper thus describes a work still in progress. It does not announce any completed national solution or new contract already executed. The waste issue remains addressed through institutional and technical steps.

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 also mentions the reception of Diana Tabbara, president of the Makassed. She presents the association’s activities to the Head of Government. This meeting is part of an agenda that is not limited to military crises. However, the daily does not give any aid or associated financial commitment. It is therefore important to distinguish the presentation of activities from a new public measure. Monitoring of the voluntary sector and management of essential services remain two dimensions of government action reported.

Dahr el-Baydar maintains political pressure

In Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026, sources close to Meerab claim that the Government boycott of Lebanese Forces ministers is continuing. They maintain their request to refer the Dahr al-Baydar explosives case to the Justice Council. Their argument concerns the authority of executive decisions and Lebanon’s place in regional negotiations. These are the positions of the sources cited. The newspaper does not present them as an agreement between the components of government.

The political debate accompanies a judicial procedure that follows its own course. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 reports the transmission of investigative material to the military prosecutor ‘ s office. This step does not mean that the case would be over. Nor does it resolve the political issue of the jurisdiction claimed by the Lebanese Forces. The disagreement thus affects two distinct levels: the advance of the inquiry and the institutional choice defended by a party. Mixing them would result in assigning to a procedural act a scope that it does not have.

The National Media Authority is entering its constitutional phase

Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 reports a meeting held the previous day under the chairmanship of Souheil Abboud. The President of the Higher Council of the Judiciary brought together several actors involved in the new National Media Authority. Minister Paul Morcos, professional associations and industry representatives are participating in this launch. The exchanges concern the publicity of procedures, applications and designations provided for by law. The authority is therefore not presented as already constituted.

According to Al Sharq of 4 November 2026, the steps must be entered within three months of the publication of the law. The dates and detailed modalities remain to be announced. This distinction makes it possible to follow an institutional project without confusing its opening and completion. The extent of the process is illustrated by the involvement of justice, professional and media actors. It does not prejudge the final composition of the proceeding.

Kataëb demand a plan against the risk of war

Nida The leader of the Kataeb wants a formal warning to Hezbollah and a pre-state plan. He believes that the principle of arms monopoly has already been established. He now calls for his execution. Al Sharq of the same day also relays the positions of the party’s political bureau. He called for Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction and a crisis organization for border villages.

These positions add another voice to the debate on sovereignty. They differ from calls to resume dialogue on weapons. In Nahar of 4 November 2026, several officials interviewed discuss the possible interlocutors and the role of Nabih Berri. Newspapers present competing political strategies. They do not report the adoption of a common mechanism bringing together all parties.

Quotes and speeches: sovereignty, refugees and national unity

Joseph Aoun calls for support for Syrian return

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 reports Joseph Aoun’s remarks to Susanne Raab, Director of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development. The President said that Lebanon could no longer accommodate more Syrian internally displaced persons. He referred to contacts with the Syrian authorities to organize step-by-step returns. He called on international organizations to support people in their countries. This position expresses the request of the Lebanese Presidency. It does not constitute an individual assessment of the safety conditions of each return.

The President also welcomed an agreement on the legal framework for the representation of the centre in Beirut. According to Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026, this agreement must allow for more sustainable programmes. Trade deals with borders, training and migratory movements. Aoun insists on the role of the army and the security services. Susanne Raab reaffirms her organization’s willingness to cooperate. The commitments concern assistance and a framework. The newspaper does not announce a general return schedule already accepted by all parties.

Bizri defends mobilization around the state

In an interview published by Ad Diyar on 4 November 2026, Abdel Rahman Bizri believes that Lebanon has fulfilled its international obligations. It cites, inter alia, resolution 1701 and its mechanisms. It calls for intensified contacts with friendly countries and Arab partners. In his view, cohesion around institutions is a protection against escalation. This assessment remains with the Member. It is not an independent report on the full implementation of all commitments.

The same interview deals with the amnesty law. Bizri believes that its implementation can progress after consideration by the Constitutional Council. He stressed the importance of the intention of the legislator and of exchanges with the judicial authorities. His remarks reflect a parliamentary reading of the difficulties of execution. They do not replace decisions applicable to individual files. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 thus gives to see an official who links political unity, diplomatic action and the functioning of justice, without announcing the resolution of each dispute.

Jumblatt and the Chinese Ambassador insist on stability

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 relates Walid Jumblatt’s visit to the army commander, Rodolphe Haykal. The former Member of Parliament stressed the national role of the military institution. He called for strengthening unity in a time he considered delicate. The meeting focused on the situation in Lebanon and the region. No new political agreement or special military measure is announced in this report.

In Tyre, the Chinese ambassador reaffirms his support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and unity, according to Ad Diyar of the same day. It calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories. It also advocates a strong United Nations presence in the South. These declarations specify a diplomatic position. They are not accompanied, in the article, by a numerical announcement of aid or a new security mechanism.

Diplomacy: Qatar, Europe and military partners

Doha seeks to preserve a place on the Lebanese file

In Ad Diyar of November 4, 2026, Mohammad Ballout describes a Qatari mediation centered on preventing a new confrontation. The call between Nawaf Salam and his Qatari counterpart is part of this activity. Doha reaffirms its support for the stability and territorial integrity of Lebanon. The sources indicate that Qatar favours exchanges with Joseph Aoun, Nabih Berri and Nawaf Salam. They also evoke contact with Hezbollah. This information must remain attributed to the newspaper’s interlocutors.

The daily reports reservations about a revival of the group of five countries involved in the Lebanese issue. According to its sources, the United States would favour other formats and be reluctant to expand the conduct of trade. This is not a statement announcing the dissolution of this group. Rather, the story sheds light on discussions about the diplomatic method. The role of France, Arab partners and military mechanisms remains an issue. The circulation of proposals still does not guarantee their adoption.

The European project described by the press

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 devotes an article by Dolly Bechaalani to a European mission in support of Lebanese forces. The newspaper reports an initial diagram north of Litani. An extension to the south would depend on political, security and government agreement. The sources cited envisage a gradual arrival between the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027. These indications constitute a reported timetable, not a finding of an already completed deployment.

The article refers to advisory, training and capacity building functions. Among the areas mentioned are borders, maritime assets, communications and the fight against drones. A civilian component would also include police, trafficking and cybercrime. According to the same sources, there are between 150 and 200 staff. The final operational budget remains to be specified. The daily does not appoint a commander already appointed. These limits prevent the presentation of all the details envisaged as final modalities.

Haykal multiplies contacts in Manama

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 returns to the trip of Rodolphe Haykal to Bahrain from 30 October to 1 November. The army commander participated in the Manama Dialogue. He met with military and political leaders from several countries. The newspaper quotes in particular the Netherlands, Germany, Cyprus, the United States, Lithuania and France. He also mentioned an interview with Abdallah Dardari of the United Nations Development Programme.

These meetings focus on regional developments and ways to support the Lebanese army. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 insists on the institution’s efforts to preserve stability. No new amounts are announced in this report. The interviews attest to military diplomatic activity. They do not allow each exchange to be converted into a promise of financing. International support therefore remains presented through the committed contacts and the needs discussed.

With Damascus, technical discussions await their follow-up

Nahar of 4 November 2026 recalls the visit of the delegation led by Tarek Mitri to Syria. Iskandar Khachachou describes the opening of several cases, but does not report on final executive agreement or firm timetable. The exchanges concern returns, documents of children born in Lebanon, border crossings and labour. Proposals also concern traffic and investment. A new bilateral meeting is expected, without any action already being taken.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 further highlights Syrian security priorities. Border control, smuggling and coordination play an important role in the comments of the sources cited. These approaches are not exclusive. They show different expectations in the same relationship. The newspapers describe a return to work between administrations, rather than an immediate resolution of all disputes.

The question of post-FINUL also reveals contrasting readings. In Nahar, November 4, 2026, Randa Taqieddine cites an international source worried about a surveillance vacuum. She doubted the establishment of a multinational successor and feared a direct confrontation. This diagnosis remains anonymous and attributed. It should not be confused with the European training mission described by Ad Diyar. A Southern Monitoring Force and a Lebanese Capability Support Mission do not necessarily have the same mandate.

International politics: American ballot boxes and Iranian mediation dominate editions

Newspapers analyze vote before final result

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 devotes his American pages to the election on 3 November. Ali Barda recalls that 435 seats in the Chamber and 35 seats in the Senate are at stake. The daily reports over 57 million early votes, according to the University of Florida’s electoral laboratory. It does not give a definitive result. The voting intentions, early participation and allocated seats are three different measures. This edition therefore examines the balance of power before the count is completed.

Rana Abtar, in Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026, questions the meaning of a possible democratic success. It distinguishes Donald Trump’s rejection from membership in a competing program. The opinion surveys cited place the cost of living and war with Iran among the major concerns. The article also describes the priorities defended by Hakeem Jeffries. These proposals remain a political agenda. They are not laws adopted or decisions already applicable.

In the same issue, Élie Youssef studies the institutional limits of a change of majority. Congress can act on budgets, investigations and texts. The Senate intervenes in appointments. However, the President retains his veto and broad diplomatic powers. Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 therefore does not present parliamentary alternation as an automatic cessation of conflicts. It distinguishes between the means of control of elected officials and the conduct of the executive.

Washington and Tehran exchange without announcing compromises

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 reports the Iranian statements on the terms of an agreement. Mohsen Rezai considered the American response insufficient. Spokesperson Esmaïl Baghai confirms the exchange of messages, but denies a new step towards an agreement. The requests referred to include the embargo, frozen assets and sanctions. The end of the war on the various fronts, including Lebanon, also appears in the statements reported. The journal does not provide the full text of an undertaking accepted by both parties.

In Nahar of November 4, 2026, Samih Saab also describes still distant positions. The Qatari project is based on reciprocal actions, before broader discussions. The opening of Ormuz and the reduction of the constraints imposed on Iran appear in this sequence. The optimistic statements about contacts are similar to those that highlight the gap between requirements. The newspapers describe a negotiation. They do not announce its conclusion.

The American strikes on Qeshm occupy an important place in Al Sharq Al Awsat and Nahar on 4 November 2026. Donald Trump recognizes an attack on an air defence facility. American officials call it limited and defensive. Versions on targeted aircraft and downed drones diverge. The editions do not allow for an independent review. They distinguish this episode from a general resumption of operations, the decision of which is not set out in the articles.

In Israel, support for Eisenkot is not yet a majority

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 reports the support of the leaders of the change bloc to Gadi Eisenkot. The aim is to give him a first training mandate. The newspaper, however, recalls the divisions between its partners. Relations with Arab parties and ultra-Orthodox formations remain disputed. The change bloc has 48 seats in the published table, compared with 53 for Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp and 19 for Arab parties. These figures do not refer to a coalition already formed.

The discussions also concern the Knesset Presidency and the conditions for an emergency government. According to Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026, Netanyahu remains open to a union under his leadership. Eisenkot refuses this perspective, according to the information cited. Support for a candidate, his or her designation and obtaining a majority are distinct steps. The journal describes the obstacles that separate them.

Homs: Syrian accusation and Hezbollah denial

Al Sharq Al Awsat, November 4, 2026, recalls the announcement of the Syrian services regarding a planned attack on the Homs refinery. They claim to have arrested suspects and seized equipment. The authorities assign the cell to Hezbollah. Nahar of the same day reports the categorical denial of the party, which denies any relationship with this operation. No court decision establishing this responsibility is presented in these editions.

This dossier accompanies exchanges between Beirut and Damascus. However, the articles do not allow for a breakdown of government contacts. They show security priorities and accusations that must remain identified as such. Analyses on a confrontation around regional energy routes are, however, subject to interpretation. They are not evidence of a sponsor.

Ukraine: New meeting announced in Abu Dhabi

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 announces talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia on 10 and 11 November in Abu Dhabi. The newspaper quotes Steve Witkoff and reports Russian confirmation of Vladimir Medina’s presence. Discussions should focus on security, de-escalation and humanitarian issues. This is a planned appointment, not a peace agreement.

The same issue describes preparations for a multinational support force in Ukraine. Exercises are announced in Poland. The planned deployment remains linked to a ceasefire. The text does not say that this force would already be installed in Ukraine. Diplomatic activity and military preparations are therefore part of a still conditional perspective.

Economy: depositors wait, administrations negotiate unpaid payments

Financial law remains a multi-stage project

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 reports the steps taken by Yassine Jaber and Karim Suaid to speed up the consideration of the draft law on the financial deficit. Joseph Farah describes a commission to examine the details. The text must then go through the relevant parliamentary bodies. The Minister of Finance is considering a vote in the second half of 2027. This deadline is a political forecast. It does not correspond to a vote already taken or to a guaranteed date of return of deposits.

The daily highlights the weight of the budget calendar. The review of the 2027 budget mobilises the government and the Finance Committee. Trade with the International Monetary Fund must continue. The end-of-year celebrations will then reduce the number of meetings available. Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 presents these factors as obstacles to rapid adoption. The announced acceleration of contacts therefore does not mean that technical disputes would have disappeared.

Funding and implementation remain at the heart of the issues

In Ad Diyar of November 4, 2026, Joseph Farah insists on the points that still need to be clarified. He cites the State’s debt to the Bank of Lebanon and associated interests. He questions the treatment of reserves, income and available liquidity. He also mentioned the refunds already paid to applicants. Their possible deduction of a $100,000 threshold remains an issue raised by the article. The newspaper does not present this threshold as an amount immediately available for each.

Yassine Jaber reaffirms the willingness of the State to contribute to a solution compatible with its capacity to repay. Debt sustainability is one of the constraints mentioned. According to Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026, banks support the search for a settlement, while remaining away from certain meetings. The text thus describes a framework under discussion. It does not contain a new, verifiable and individual refund guarantee. Declarations on the recovery of the sector must be read in the light of these arrangements which are still open.

Electricity in Lebanon seeks payment commitments

Ad Diyar of 4 November 2026 reports on the visit of Lebanese electricity officials to Ain al-Tiné. They present decisions taken in the face of outstanding public administrations. The newspaper quotes several ministries, the municipality of Beirut and other agencies. Tunnels are also among the installations concerned. The conflict therefore affects the financing of the operator, but also the continuity of services used by citizens.

According to sources of electricity from Lebanon cited by Ad Diyar on 4 November 2026, several administrations contacted after the cut-off decisions. They propose to settle some of the amounts and to spread the balance. The newspaper talks about commitments and discussions on a timetable. It does not publish a certified statement of amounts already received. This distinction is important for measuring the results of operator pressure. A promise to pay is not yet an improvement in its cash flow.

Bank withdrawals: distinguishing cash from card payments

Nida For Circular 166, the newspaper indicates a change from $500 to $600. This would include $400 in cash and $200 per card. For Circular 158, the Secretary-General mentions $1,200, spread between $800 in cash and $400 per card. The amounts announced should therefore not be presented as fully available in cash.

This information concerns specific devices, according to Nida的 Al Watan of 4 November 2026. It does not mean the general lifting of deposit restrictions. The journal also estimates the monthly cost of both mechanisms, but published subtotals do not allow a consistent addition. The details of the withdrawals are thus more precise than the overall figures proposed. The increase described represents a change in access to funds. It remains separate from the overall settlement of bank losses discussed in the draft financial law.

Housing calls for a policy that exceeds loans

On November 4, 2026, Patricia Jallad presented a roadmap proposed by Ronnie Lahoud. The head of the Public Housing Institution defends a broader strategy than credit recovery. The newspaper mentions an envelope of $24 million in the following year’s budget for limited revenues. It distinguishes this perspective from the strategic document, which is still under discussion. The proposals are not a national policy already adopted.

The road map described by Nida It combines governance, accessible housing, national data and emergency response. Among the tracks are the rental, cooperatives, rehabilitation and use of public land. Displacement and reconstruction in the South are particularly important. The diagnosis focuses on rents, dollarization and contract fragility. It also highlights the risk of moving modest households to less well-served areas.

The text contains proposals for sustainable financing and coordination with municipalities and associations. It calls for strengthening the housing institution. Nida This precedent gives particular emphasis to the distinction between working paper and applied decision. The return of loans can meet certain needs. It does not cover the situation of tenants, internally displaced persons and families without access to credit.

Wages remain without agreement

Nahar of November 4, 2026 publishes Salwa Baalbaki’s file on wage negotiations. The daily newspaper recalls a minimum of £28 million, or about $313 at the rate used. It compares this level to about $450 before the crisis. The nominal increase in pounds does not alone measure purchasing power. The newspaper states that the discussions resumed at the index commission. However, no final amount shall be decided.

Nabil Fahd states in Nahar on 4 November 2026 that economic agencies have not set their numerical position. Béchara Asmar reported on proposals raised in some employers’ circles, which he considered insufficient. These two statements do not describe the same degree of progress. The file also covers end-of-service allowances and debts to the National Social Security Fund. The conditions for possible staggering remain to be determined. Another mechanism, already separate from minimum wage negotiations, is the increase in the transport package.

Nahar of 4 November 2026 finally recalls the Fund’s checks on declared wages. The newspaper quotes a campaign conducted from May to September 2025 in 2,521 companies. Of these, 1,469 reported wages below the control threshold. This requires verification. It does not automatically qualify each case as proven fraud. The amounts reported nevertheless influence the social rights and benefits of employees.

Justice: Dahr al-Baydar explosives, amnesty and suspicions of school certificates

Dahr al-Baydar between military training and political conflict

Al Liwa, in its 4 November 2026 edition, announces a new judicial stage in the Dahr al-Baydar explosive truck file. The first military investigating judge, Ghada Bou Alwan, is scheduled to interview the driver and his attendant on Thursday, 5 November. Both men are detained. The newspaper also reports the completion of preliminary investigations by the intelligence branch of the Internal Security Forces. Their minutes include surveillance images and the contents of telephones belonging to three persons prosecuted. They must join the file of the government commissioner at the military court, Claude Ghanem. Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 reports the same transmission. This step does not terminate the investigation and does not constitute a judgment.

In Al Liwa of 4 November 2026, Wafaa Beydoun examines the political consequences of the case. It returns at the request of the Minister of Justice to refer the matter to the Justice Council. The refusal to put this request to the vote resulted in the withdrawal of Lebanese Forces ministers from the Government meeting. However, the party remains in the government. The journalist describes an increasing distance between Meerab and Baabda, while Hezbollah benefits from the divisions of its opponents. Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 reports the Kataëb’s renewed request to refer the case to the Council of Justice. This political claim must be distinguished from the actual proceedings before the military courts.

In Roumieh, the expectation of amnesty provokes a protest

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 reports a gathering of dozens of detainees in the courtyard of Building B of Roumieh Prison. They protest the delay in the application of the general amnesty law. The newspaper places this movement after the death of a prisoner, two days before. Protesters call for the rapid examination of the files and the release of those covered by the text. They also cite cases of Syrian prisoners transferred to their country, some of whom have already been granted amnesty. The rally was completed after the management promised to forward their requests to the competent authorities.

The families and the Committee of Muslim Ulemas also called for rapid implementation. They stress serious medical situations and denounce administrative and judicial obstacles. In the same edition, lawyer Hassan Bayan proposes a critical reading of the law and its constitutional control. It describes difficulties of interpretation in relation to categories of crimes, reduction of sentences and final convictions. Its text also challenges the political compromises surrounding the amnesty. This is a signed legal analysis, separate from the decisions applicable to each inmate. The newspaper does not provide a consolidated assessment of the release in Lebanon.

School certificates at the centre of a press inquiry

Nida The newspaper claims to have identified more than 40 alleged cases of improper attribution. According to his account, data had been modified to allow some candidates to obtain documents to which they were not entitled. The investigation thus distinguishes an authentic form issued by the Ministry from the validity of its attribution. It refers in particular to free candidates reclassified among the students enrolled. The context of the 2020 and 2021 exam exemptions would have made these certificates particularly crucial for academic and academic careers.

The journal questions the retention of exam records from 2020 to 2023. These archives cover approximately 400,000 students, not as many suspicious cases. According to the investigation, they were not printed and remained in digital form. The possibility of modification and the lack of reliable traceability would have complicated the controls. The resumption of impressions would then have led to inconsistencies. The daily quotes double entries, inconsistent numbers and differences in the assignment of correction missions. These elements require administrative and judicial verification. The published file does not contain a judgment establishing the alleged fraud.

Nida He named Rabih Laban and Katia Ballout. The newspaper reports their transfer and contests the grounds against them. It also describes variances in the allowances related to the examinations, without establishing judicial misappropriation. The investigation asks Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to take up the case. No detailed response from the respondents is reproduced. These press charges, therefore, do not alone make it possible to conclude their responsibility.

A French investigation into the death of Ali Cherri’s parents

Nahar of 4 November 2026 reports the announcement of Ali Cherri and her lawyer Clémence Bectarte. Two judges were appointed in Paris following a civil suit. The file is aimed at an Israeli strike on a building in Beirut on 26 November 2024. Seven civilians had been killed, including the parents of the Franco-Lebanese artist. The newspaper describes a new judicial stage, several months after the filing of the complaint with the International Federation for Human Rights.

The classification of war crime is that of the complaint reported by Nahar of 4 November 2026. The complainants refer in particular to research by Amnesty International and Forensic Architecture. The initiation of an investigation is not a conviction. Ali Cherri sees this as an important step, while stressing the length of the procedure. The newspaper mentions other complaints related to strikes in Lebanon, but they concern separate facts and victims.

Society: food security, rights of persons with disabilities and fragility of essential services

Food security mobilizes control services

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 places food security at the forefront. Asked by Lina al-Hosri Zeila, Minister of Health Rakan Nassereddine claims that the facts go beyond ordinary poisoning. He refers to cases of trichinellosis related to the Trichinella parasite, confirmed by laboratory tests. It also reports practices of fraud and meat mixing. The newspaper does not, however, give a total number of patients or lists of establishments concerned. The Minister acknowledges a lack of inspectors. It wishes to strengthen controls in warehouses and slaughterhouses before products arrive in restaurants.

In the same edition of Al Liwa, the Minister of Economy Amer Bissat gives his services 48 hours to identify meat warehouses. The application concerns authorized and non-authorised sites. It also covers sources of supply, conservation, transport and slaughterhouses. The data should be used for coordination with the Lebanese Food Security Authority, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office. Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 also reports a seizure of contraband drugs in an apartment in Saadiyat. In particular, Customs mentions Ozempic injections. They warn against products whose origin and storage conditions cannot be guaranteed.

Disability, rights recognized in their application

Al Sharq and Al Liwa, dated 4 November 2026, report on the launch of the National Strategy for the Rights and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities. It covers the period 2026-2030. The Ministry of Social Affairs is working with the United Nations Population Fund and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia. Nawaf Salam insists on the gap between written rights and their actual exercise. It presents inclusion as a responsibility of the entire State. Associations must participate in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of commitments.

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 specifies the areas concerned: education, health, employment, social protection, accessibility and public participation. The strategy also includes a cultural, tourist and sporting component. The daily reports that the 2000 law did not produce all the expected effects. It highlights the difficulties of access to schools, hospitals and transport. Recent crises have also shown the obstacles encountered in evacuations and reception centres. The launch must therefore be followed by budgets, clear responsibilities and indicators. Minister Hanine al-Sayed presents the text as a programme involving all institutions.

The exodus of caregivers weakens hospitals

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 publishes a dossier by Ali Faour on the departure of health skills since 2019. The author quotes a trade union estimate of about 3,500 doctors left. It carefully distinguishes registered physicians from practitioners actually available in Lebanon. It also notes differences between nationality, country of training and link with Lebanon in foreign statistics. The figures therefore do not all describe the same population. At stake is more than just the number of departures: specialties, the location of teams and the alternative capacity determine the real access to care.

The file cites a study of 12 northern hospitals. The number of nurses increased from 1,728 in 2020 to 1,551 in 2023. The decrease was 10.24 per cent, despite recruitment. It would be stronger in the private institutions studied. Ali Faour also refers to the partial return of doctors to certain university hospitals. Its assessment of the cost of training migrant practitioners remains an approximation of human investment, not a demonstrated net financial loss. He called for agreements with host countries, support for training and measures to facilitate returns.

In the regions, maintaining access to services

Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 describes the coordination between the union of the municipalities of Bint Jbeil and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Exchanges focus on the needs of residents, internally displaced persons and priority projects. In Sultaniyeh, a UNIFIL team promises medical equipment, medicine and first aid training. The Department of Public Works also announces the completion of the temporary crossing near the 6-February bridge. This development links Zrariyeh to Tair Felsay, pending rehabilitation of the damaged bridge.

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 followed, finally, the tour of Environment Minister Tamara el-Zein in Akkar. Firefighting equipment is handed over to municipalities and cooperation protocols are signed. The minister opened an operating room in Beino. Trade also covers waste and pollution of the al-Ostouane river. The opening of the Srar treatment facility is announced next February. This timetable remains a commitment to be realized, while local elected officials call for sustainable means to protect forests and water resources.

Culture: Lebanese gilding and French cinema at the forefront

Hélène El Hadi, long time of creation

Nahar of 4 November 2026 devotes an interview to Lebanese artist Hélène El Hadi, specializing in Islamic gilding. Her journey begins in Qatar, where she settled in 2014. The decorations of the buildings arouse his interest in this art. She trained with an Iranian master and then continued her studies in Turkey. His work is based on specific actions. Natural paper, sometimes from bananas, is prepared with starch. It is then polished at l’agate. The artist uses pure gold, arabic gum and watercolour. It distinguishes gilding from calligraphy, while explaining their complementarity in manuscripts. Leaves, branches, animal-inspired motifs and symmetrical compositions structure his creations.

According to Hélène El Hadi, a work requires between fifty and two hundred and fifty hours, sometimes more. Duration depends on the format, drawing and complexity of the details. The difficulty also lies in the corrections. A trait or color error can compromise a long job. Concentration and fatigue are therefore major constraints. After several participations abroad, the artist presented his first personal exhibition in Lebanon. Entitled « D Nahar describes an encounter between Fatimid and Ottoman traditions, adapted to contemporary sensitivity. The next stage announced is the Qatar International Arts Festival, which starts on December 3. Hélène El Hadi prepares « Life », on banana paper, with gold of twenty-four carats.

Seven films at the Montaigne cinema

Al Sharq Al Awsat, November 4, 2026, announces the third edition of the French Film Weekend in Beirut. Organized by the French Institute of Lebanon, the event will take place from 12 to 15 November at the Montaigne cinema. Seven recent films will be presented for the first time in Lebanon. Three are also aimed at families and young people. The opening will be dedicated to « La Bataille de Gaulle : L Simon Abkarian and producer Axelle Boucai are announced for this session. The story goes back to June 1940, the refusal of Armistice and the departure for London. Its Lebanese commercial release is scheduled for 19 November, notably at Metropolis.

The program presented by Viviane Haddad combines history, comedy and animation. « Les Enfants de la Résistance », by Christophe Barratier, appears on Friday 13 November. The same evening, at 20:30, Jean-Paul Salomé’s Affair Bojarski will be screened. The film is inspired by the journey of a Polish engineer who became a counterfeiter in France. On Saturday, « Just an illusion, » Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, followed a teenager in France in 1985. « Amélie and tube metaphysics » is announced on Sunday. The public will also discover « Marsupilami » and « De la Comédie-Française ». The films are available in original version, subtitled in English. The newspaper states that « La Bataille de Gaulle » and « Marsupilami » will also benefit from Arabic subtitles.

Jean Hawaii transmits political experience

In the November 4th, 2026, Daisy Hawat returned to « My Experience », by Jean Hawat. The lawyer and politician established the project in 2020. This year marked its eighty years and the centenary of Greater Lebanon. The book links personal memory and the state path. He evokes his author’s commitment to the Bloc national, then his Parisian years with Raymond Eddé from 1976. Jean Hawaii wants to share this experience with young people. He criticizes religious clientelism, divisions and the priority given to private interests. His hope for Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam remains linked to the transition from intentions to actions. The interview thus presents political memory as a responsibility to succeeding generations, rather than as a mere retrospective narrative.

Sport: Lebanese performance and upcoming appointments

Tia Obeid improves her time in Dakar

Al Liwa of November 4, 2026 reports Tia Obeid’s fifth place in the final of the 100 meters brew. The swimmer represents Lebanon at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games. It ends in one minute, twelve seconds and fifty-three hundredths, among eight finalists. In series, she swam in one minute, fourteen seconds and seventy-six hundredths. His improvement between the two races thus reached two seconds and twenty-three hundredths. Wassim Sabra’s report highlights this progression, without announcing a medal. Tia Obeid is then due to fight on Thursday, November 5. The article mentions his coach Mohammad Saqr and delegation leader Tony Khoury.

The sacred triathlon Ali Zaai and Lindsay Nasser

Nida The competition was held on the Beirut cornice, with 150 participants. Ali Zaai, the army representative, won the men’s title in one hour and 36 seconds. Samir Sbeih takes second place in one hour, four minutes and ten seconds. Youssef Dandache completes the podium in one hour, five minutes and fourteen seconds. In women, Lindsay Nasser takes one hour, eleven minutes and twenty-eight seconds. Lara Thom finishes a second behind her. Clara Abu Khalifa took third place in one hour, sixteen minutes and twenty seconds. The narrow gap between the first two distinguishes women’s race in this national balance sheet.

Beirut prepares its marathon on November 29

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 reports on the meeting between Minister Noura Bayrakdarian and May El-Khalil. Preparations are for the Beirut marathon, scheduled for Sunday, 29 November. The slogan announced is « Beirfur every step ». The organizers set a ceiling of 20,000 participants and announced over seventy-six nationalities. The scheme includes forty Red Cross ambulances, twenty medical motorcycles and eighty physiotherapists. Five hundred volunteers must also be mobilized. An operating room will be located under the direction of Samer Makarem. The newspaper also mentions the presence of two doctors in the announced organization. The reception of riders and the means of rescue thus occupy an important place in the preparatory exchanges.

Badminton, universities and beach football

Nida The meeting is scheduled for November 5-13 in Bahrain. The delegation consists of 12 players, who are enrolled in the categories under 16, 19 and 23 years of age. Toni Choueiry provides technical supervision. The same issue reports the launch of the Lebanese University Sports Federation season at the American University of Beirut. Forty-two disciplines are announced. President Ziad Saade participates in this opening. Tarek Abu Omar’s intervention focuses on the educational role of sport, while rules and discipline requirements are presented to participants.

The beach football calendar is also featured in Nida The Port Said appointment is scheduled from November 5 to 9. Lebanon will evolve into a group comprising Egypt, Oman and Libya. This participation is to prepare the Asian qualifications scheduled in Thailand from 18 to 28 November. The passage through Port Said will thus give players a series of matches before this continental deadline.

Technology: artificial educational intelligence and Lebanese digital services

Distinguished USJ search in Dubai

Nahar of November 4, 2026 reports a distinction obtained by Joëlle Faddoul, a teacher at Saint Joseph University. Head of the doctoral programme of the Institute of Oriental Letters, she is working on the use of generative artificial intelligence in the teaching of Arabic. His research was selected among the top fifteen contributions to the Twelfth International Congress of the Arabic Language. The meeting was held in Dubai from 28 to 30 October. About six hundred searches from over seventy countries were presented. The university announces the awarding of a trophy and a certificate as part of this selection.

Joëlle Faddoul’s project focuses on the production of interactive digital narratives to teach grammar. Its model, named by the acronym SARD, combines narrative design and generative tools. The objective described is to integrate language rules into stories, rather than limiting exercise to abstract presentation. The researcher received her distinction during the official convention ceremony. The selection is part of an initiative dedicated to researchers serving the Arabic language. She benefits from the sponsorship of the Mohammed bin Rachid Al Maktoum Foundation to know that. The report focuses on this pedagogical model and its recognition at the meeting.

Applications for tourist licences to digitize

Al Liwa of 4 November 2026 presents another project linked to Saint Joseph University. Nine graduates of a summer program dedicated to youth and governance worked with the Ministry of Tourism. The partnership also involves Siren Associates and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. Their mission was to study procedures and develop a licensing platform. The perimeter includes restaurants, hotels, night establishments, travel agencies and car rental companies. University work thus leads to a tool for specific administration, with clearly identified approaches.

Minister Laura El-Khazen Lahoud presents this initiative as an important transformation of administrative functioning. The system was presented, but its launch remains announced for a later stage. The newspaper focuses on the contribution of young graduates to digitisation. The presentation included Marie-Claude Najm, the representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie and the Moroccan Ambassador, Mohamed Akrine. The study of procedures and the design of the tool were carried out under the summer 2026 programme. The opening of the system is the next step announced for this project.

Satellite access presented to Serail

Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 announces a presentation of the Starlink service by Alfa at Sérail. Al Liwa of the same day specified the appointment on Wednesday at 15.00, in the presence of Nawaf Salam. According to Al Sharq, the first phase concerns businesses and institutions. Al Sharq cited among the announced participants Charles Hage, Kamal Chehade and Fadi Makki. The service described relates to satellite Internet access. The institutional presentation comes at a time when this first phase has begun with companies and institutions, according to the newspaper.

Trust in digital manipulation

In Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026, Nasser Al-Baqmi analyses online influence operations. His column describes usurped local identities, coordinated accounts, fake documents and modified videos. According to him, these campaigns can seek to destroy trust, beyond the spread of one untruth. It also highlights the role of Internet users and influencers in the circulation of content. Its response is based on timely information, error correction and verification of sources and dates. Lastly, he called for a distinction to be made between manipulations and legitimate criticism, so that their struggle would not be used to suppress disagreements.

People: media distinctions and film appointments

Fawzi Assaker honored for the twenty-one years of Al-Alamiya

Al Sharq of 4 November 2026 returns to the twenty-first anniversary of Al-Alamiya. The celebration was held in Mastita, Jbeil. The paper cites among the participants the deputies Simon Abi Ramia and Ziad Hawaii. Municipal, community and political representatives were also present. The evening associated the course of the magazine and the channel with that of their teams. A film on correspondents was presented. Marcel Hnein, vice-president of AUT, presented a distinction to Director Fawzi Assaker. The tribute is thus about a collective media trajectory, as well as its leader.

In his speech, reported by Al Sharq, Fawzi Assaker evokes a publication born in the war. It contrasts changes in technical means with the persistent difficulty of building peace. The transition from ink and feather to artificial intelligence serves as a point of comparison. The photographs of the evening and the family tribute accompany this anniversary review, focusing on the continuity of the media and the work of its correspondents.

Simon Abkarian expected in Beirut

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 4 November 2026 announces the presence of Simon Abkarian at the opening of the Weekend of French cinema. The actor is expected to accompany the presentation of « La Bataille de Gaulle: Iron Age », on November 12 at the Montaigne cinema. Producer Axelle Boucai is also announced. Their arrival is part of the third edition organized by the French Institute of Lebanon. Antonin Baudry’s film will open the program before its Lebanese commercial release scheduled for November 19. The film returns to June 1940 and the general’s departure to London. The story also evokes the resistors engaged in France, Great Britain and Africa.

Actors in Prada’s drawings

Nahar on November 4, 2026 presents Prada’s festive campaign, which combines photography and hand-drawn animation. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke were among the participating personalities. Their images are placed in winter universes populated by animals and imaginary figures. John Pomeroy leads the animation team. Glen Luchford ensures photography and visual consistency between the real characters and the designs. Ali Rasslan’s paper is particularly interested in this encounter between cinema, fashion and craftsmanship. He describes clothing and accessories as elements of a visual history, integrated into the scenes.

The same article analyses the place of nostalgia in fashion campaigns. It brings this creation closer to the ties already established between large houses, artists and popular characters. The value of the manual trait, time spent and imperfect details occupies a central place in its reading. Al Sharq Al Awsat, November 4, 2026, publishes a photograph of Brittany Snow at CFDA Fashion Awards. The actress and singer appears at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The legend places his presence at the ceremony, without awarding him any reward.

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