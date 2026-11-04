Hayete, a child’s look at Lebanon at war

Hayete, an end-of-studies short film from ARTFX, has been available on YouTube since November 3, 2026. Coréalized by Sandrine Ayle and eight other students, he followed Six-year-old Nour in Lebanon from 1975. The child is looking for za的atar to comfort his grandfather baker. This narrative places family ties and courage at the centre of its history. Find the full film in the article, with the presentation of his team and the main elements confirmed on this 2026 promotion project.

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Released November 3, 2026 on the official ARTFX channel,Haguetells the story of six-year-old Nour in Lebanon in 1975. This final short film, co-directed by Sandrine Ayle, places the relationship between a child and her baker grandfather at the heart of a story of courage and mutual help.

The film is now available free of charge on YouTube. With a duration of five minutes and fifty-seven seconds, it belongs to the 2026 promotion of ARTFX. Its dissemination allows the public to discover a collective project oriented towards Lebanon, its daily life and the family ties that the war puts to the test.

Hayete, a search for za

History takes place in 1975, at the beginning of the Lebanese civil war. Nour wants to find zatatar to give the smile back to his grandfather, who is a baker. To achieve this, the child faces the dangers of a country at war. This gesture intended for a loved one is the starting point of the story.

The search for a familiar ingredient thus brings war to an intimate scale. The main character pursues a simple goal: comforting his grandfather. The relationship between generations is the structure of this adventure, in which food and the baker’s profession occupy a central place.

This choice allows the conflict to be addressed through a family history. Attention is paid to a child, to his attachment to a loved one and to what she does for him. The film thus offers a doorway accessible to a painful subject, without making his character a mere witness of events.

Sandrine Ayle in a team of nine co-directors

Hagueis a collective work. His official presentation credits nine people to the production: Sandrine Ayle, Clarisse Chopin, Jalen Hart, Daria Ignateva, Amber-Alix Martin, Marie-Julie Ninvil, Judie Payramaure, Tom Pelerin and Xinyu Shi.

Four specialists are also included in the presentation credits: Laurie Cratère, Lara Haranger, Chloé Maggiochi and Haiwa Wu. This team brings together several artistic and technical contributions around the same short film from the end of studies.

Sandrine Ayle took a five-year course at ARTFX, with a specialization in 3D animation. In her public presentation of the project, she evokes two years devoted to film. His participation is therefore part of a long-term work, carried out with his comrades until the screening and then the online broadcast.

An end of school film now accessible to the public

ARTFX presentsHagueamong the short films made by students of his Lille campus for the promotion 2026. The school trains the professions of animation, visual effects and video game. Its end-of-studies projects mobilise the skills acquired during the course and build up as a team.

The online launch opens a new stage for this student work. Viewers can now discover the film in its entirety, beyond its presentation at the end of their studies. The player below reproduces the video published by ARTFX Official.

See Hayete in full

Hayete, graduation film 2026. Video published on ARTFX Official channel on November 3, 2026.

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