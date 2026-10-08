Lebanon: Aoun accuses Israel of violating the framework agreement

Joseph Aoun accuses Israel of violating the framework agreement reached under American mediation and calls for the cessation of operations in South Lebanon. In receipt of Senator James Lankford and French Ambassador Patrick Durel, the President called for increased support for the Lebanese army and wished to define a security arrangement before the end of 2026 after UNIFIL.

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On Thursday, 8 October 2026, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the continuation of Israeli operations in southern Lebanon, which he considers a violation of the framework agreement concluded under American mediation. In separate meetings with US Senator James Lankford and French Ambassador Patrick Durel, he reaffirmed Beirut’s commitment to implementing this agreement and called for increased support for the Lebanese army. He also stressed the need to define, before the end of the year, a mechanism to avoid a security vacuum after the departure of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

President Joseph Aoun placed the situation in southern Lebanon and the future of the international presence at the centre of his diplomatic meetings on Thursday 8 October at the Baabda Palace. Receiving US Republican Senator James Lankford, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, the head of state accused Israel of continuing its operations in the southern localities where his forces remain. It found that these actions contravened the provisions of the Washington Framework Agreement between the two countries.

In a second meeting with the French Ambassador, Patrick Durel, Joseph Aoun discussed the future of UNIFIL and the necessary security arrangements after his departure. The President stressed the importance of reaching an appropriate formula by the end of 2026. The French diplomat reaffirmed Paris’ commitment to work to avoid an interruption of the international security presence in southern Lebanon.

These exchanges take place as Beirut seeks to secure the implementation of security commitments with Israel, while strengthening the deployment of its army. The Lebanese authorities also wish to maintain international support for their military institutions and to prepare for the transition related to the future of UNIFIL.

Joseph Aoun denounces Israeli violations of the framework agreement

During his interview with James Lankford, Joseph Aoun accused Israel of continuing military operations in several villages and localities in southern Lebanon. According to the President, Israeli forces remain present in areas from which they should have withdrawn in accordance with the framework agreement reached under American mediation. He described this situation as a violation of the commitments made under this arrangement.

The Head of State stated that Lebanon remained committed to the implementation of the agreement. He also stated that Beirut was continuing its efforts to pressure Israel to comply with its obligations. This position distinguishes the commitments that the Lebanese authorities claim to fulfil from the provisions they denounce the Israeli side’s failure to implement.

In particular, Joseph Aoun called for the cessation of the destruction of houses and property in villages and localities where Israeli forces remain present. He also called for the continuation of the process of returning prisoners. These two issues are among the concerns directly related to the situation of the southern inhabitants, whose return and security conditions depend on developments on the ground.

Presidential statements do not specify the number of localities concerned, the extent of the destruction mentioned or the number of prisoners whose return is still expected. However, they confirm that these files remain at the centre of Beirut’s requests to its international partners. The President particularly stressed the role of the United States, which had sponsored the framework agreement and, as such, had an important place in the discussions on its implementation.

The Lebanese Army to extend its control to the border

Joseph Aoun also defended the action of the Lebanese army in the south of the country. He stated that the military institution was carrying out the tasks entrusted to him, both in the southern regions and in the rest of the national territory. The President stressed that the inhabitants of the south aspired to the restoration of state authority and the deployment of the army to internationally recognized borders.

This declaration comes in a context where the strengthening of the Lebanese military presence is a central element of security arrangements. For the Beirut authorities, the deployment of the army should enable the State to fulfil its responsibilities in the sectors concerned. Joseph Aoun presented this mission as a national priority, while recalling the material constraints facing the armed forces.

The Head of State requested additional support from the military institution, including the provision of equipment and vehicles necessary to carry out his missions. He did not specify the quantities required or the exact categories of equipment concerned. However, this demand is part of Beirut’s efforts to strengthen the military’s operational capabilities with the support of its foreign partners.

The question of material resources is of particular importance in border areas. Deployment, monitoring and security operations require logistical capabilities adapted to field conditions. International support can help meet these needs, but the statements made at the end of the interview do not indicate any new US financial or military commitment.

James Lankford informed of Lebanon’s security priorities

The meeting with James Lankford was part of a visit by the Senator of Oklahoma to learn about the Lebanese situation. Discussions focused on developments in the south, Israeli operations and the implementation of the framework agreement. The presence of American Ambassador Michel Issa accompanied these discussions on relations between Beirut and Washington.

Joseph Aoun took the opportunity of this meeting to set out the Lebanese position on the obligations under the agreement. He reiterated his country ‘ s commitment to comply with its provisions, while calling for the Israeli side to also be kept to its commitments. This approach is aimed at maintaining the southern Lebanese issue as a priority for discussions with American officials.

The discussions also covered economic reforms, relations between Lebanon and Syria and the situation of Syrian refugees on Lebanese territory. The President referred to the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in various areas. However, no additional agreement or new US initiative was announced at the end of this interview.

UNIFIL: Joseph Aoun wants agreement before the end of 2026

The question of the future of UNIFIL was an important part of the meeting between Joseph Aoun and the French Ambassador, Patrick Durel. The Lebanese President stressed the need to arrive at an appropriate formula before the end of 2026 in order to prepare for the period following the end of the mission of the international force to the south of the country. It thus set a political deadline for discussions on the future security arrangements.

This request responds to concerns about the prospect of UNIFIL leaving. The United Nations force has been playing a role for several decades in the international monitoring and stabilization mechanism for southern Lebanon. Its withdrawal would raise the question of mechanisms to accompany the Lebanese army and to help prevent further border incidents.

Joseph Aoun did not specify the nature of the scheme he wished to see adopted. Its statements do not determine whether it favours a new international presence, a strengthened coordination mechanism or another approach involving the Lebanese authorities and their partners. However, the President stressed the need to reach an arrangement before the end of the year in order to have a framework for transition.

The French Ambassador reaffirmed Paris’ commitment to work to avoid a security vacuum in the south following the withdrawal of UNIFIL. Patrick Durel highlighted the negative consequences that such a situation could have. This position reflects the French will to maintain continuity in security arrangements, even if the modalities for the future international presence remain to be defined.

Paris wants to avoid an interruption of the international arrangements

The commitment expressed by Patrick Durel places the issue of security transition among the priorities of Franco-Lebanese relations. France has long-standing relations with Lebanon and is participating in international efforts to achieve stability in the south. Its role in the discussions on the future of UNIFIL is of particular importance given its status as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The search for a new formula will have to take into account the responsibilities of the Lebanese army and the decisions taken at the international level. A possible successor to UNIFIL would require a precise definition of its mandate, capabilities and relations with the Lebanese authorities. These elements were not detailed at the Baabda meeting.

The discussions between Joseph Aoun and Patrick Durel did not lead to the announcement of an agreement on the composition or functioning of a future international force. However, they confirmed the common will to avoid a period without adequate security mechanisms in southern Lebanon. The late 2026 date put forward by the President is now a deadline for diplomatic consultations on this issue.

French investments also mentioned in Baabda

Beyond security issues, Joseph Aoun and Patrick Durel examined economic relations between Lebanon and France. The Lebanese President stressed the importance of the return of French companies to the country. In particular, he cited TotalEnergies as engaged in oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters.

This demand is part of the efforts of the Lebanese authorities to attract new investment and support economic recovery. The energy sector is one of the areas in which Beirut wishes to maintain cooperation with its foreign partners. However, Joseph Aoun did not announce any new TotalEnergy investments or any additional schedule for exploration operations.

The two leaders also discussed economic reforms and their importance for the preparation of a conference on supporting the reconstruction of Lebanon. Progress in these reforms is an issue for the authorities, which seek to mobilize international funding. The information provided does not specify the date of this conference or the amounts that could be discussed.

The French ambassador also congratulated Lebanon on the signing in New Delhi of an agreement on the accession of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli to the port network associated with the IMEC economic corridor. Joseph Aoun described this as an important institutional achievement for the country. He sees it as an opportunity to develop Lebanon’s trade and logistics partnerships according to modern international standards.

The President also instructed Patrick Durel to convey his thanks to French President Emmanuel Macron for the resumption of scheduled flights of French companies to Lebanon. This issue is part of bilateral trade in transport and economic relations. No new air agreements were announced on this occasion.

Two diplomatic approaches to southern security

Joseph Aoun’s meetings with James Lankford and Patrick Durel highlighted two complementary priorities for the Lebanese authorities. The first concerns the implementation of the framework agreement concluded under American mediation, with the cessation of Israeli operations denounced by Beirut and the strengthening of the deployment of the national army. The second relates to the preparation of the arrangements to accompany the transition following the departure of UNIFIL.

In both cases, the President stressed the need to support Lebanese institutions. He presented the army as the actor responsible for exercising the security responsibilities of the State, while requesting additional means to enable it to carry out its missions. However, discussions with the US and French representatives did not lead to any announcements of new equipment or military financing.

The next step will depend on the evolution of international consultations on southern Lebanon. Beirut is still awaiting the implementation of the provisions of the Framework Agreement which it considers to be violated by Israel. At the same time, Joseph Aoun wants a secure formula to be defined before the end of 2026 to prepare the post-FINUL. No detailed schedule of negotiations or draft terms of reference for any new international arrangements was communicated at the conclusion of the Baabda meetings.

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